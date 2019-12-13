Ruggable Rugs
Even the most well-trained pooch has an accident inside from time to time, and there’s only so much you can do to tackle the stains and smells. Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs – which are already stain-resistant – come in a variety of colors and patterns and generally make cleanup a no-brainer. Go with a gift card so the pet owner can pick out the perfect fit for his or her decor.
DeepSleep Calming Bed
This product is advertised as the “No. 1 voted dog bed” — and every dog we know who owns it agrees. The cozy faux-fur circle gives them total comfort -and owners love that it’s easily machine washed and dried, and it comes in a variety of colors.
Found My Animal Leashes
Found My Animal’s leashes are way more fun (and fashionable) than the average standard dog lead. Made from marine-grade rope and fixed with brass lockable carabiners, they’re durable and safe for pups big and small. Coordinating harnesses, collars, and apparel options are available for anyone who wants to splurge, and you may want to once you find out that a portion of proceeds goes to support animal welfare and rescue organizations.
Buy it! The Henri Ombre adjustable cotton rope dog leash, $62
Matching Dog Pajamas
There are usually two types of people in the world: those who love matching family pajamas, and those who don’t. One scroll through Instagram over the holidays should prove that dog-lovers tend to fall on the love side, not the loathe side.
If your pal fals in that camp, Target has a ton of options, including these llama-print PJs, or you can shop our roundup here.
But it! Matching Dog Pajamas: Holiday Llama Family Pajamas Collection, $10.00 – $24.99 per piece; Target.com
Wild One Air Travel Carrier
Anything that makes traveling with a pet easier is practically priceless. This carrier has plenty of zip panels for easy access, retractable privacy screens, and a sleeve that lets the bag be secured to a rolling suitcase handle.
It also has a quilted inner base that expands to a comfortable travel mat, and a detachable shoulder strap that doubles as a leash. Plus it contains an interior collar clip for extra safety — and for keeping those energetic or anxious dogs secure.
Pup Socks
Pup Socks are guaranteed to put a smile on the face of the lucky recipient. For under $25, you can fully customize a pair of socks from color to the perfect pic of their pooch. Production takes about 3 days. (Even bettter: a portion of proceeds benefits Ahimsa House, which benefits human and animal victims of domestic violence, and Atlanta Humane Society.)
Kiehl's Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo
Grooming appointments can be expensive. A cheaper alternative? Investing in a good shampoo and doing it yourself! There are plenty of options, but Kiehl’s Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo is a perennial fave for its gentle formulation and soothing scent. Your dog will be obsessed and its owner will be too.
BarkBox
Why give just one gift for your pet-loving pal? BarkBox, a monthly subscription package, will send a customized collection of toys, treats, and chews right to your friend’s doorstep each month. Packages start at $35 for a month and go down based on longer subscriptions. For pet owners with growing pups at home who might tear through toys and treats, this sort of a gift is ideal.