This Popular Cloud-Like Dog Bed Will Help Your Pup Sleep Through the Night

The pandemic has led to a boom in pet adoption over the past year, and more people than ever are getting dogs (myself included). If you're looking to make a new pet comfortable at home — or simply want to reward them with some accessories — the Best Friends by Sheri Calming Donut Bed may be just what you need to get your pup sleeping through the night.
Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers gave the donut-shaped bed a five-star rating, with many people raving about how much their pets love it. The bed has a faux fur shag material that's "made to resemble a mother's fur coat," according to the brand, which can help your dog relax and fall asleep easier. And since it's available in four sizes options (the largest one can hold up to 150 pounds), it'll work for any dog, big or small.
If you're wondering how the bed will manage to calm down your pet, you can thank the shape and materials for that: The raised sides and round shape are designed to provide neck, joint, and muscle support while making your pup feel safe. Plus, each bed comes with a matching throw blanket — made out of the same cozy faux fur material — for an even more luxurious sleeping experience.
Buy It! Best Friends by Sheri Calming Donut Bed, $49.95 – $125.95; amazon.com
Pet owners love that both the bed and blanket are machine-washable, so they're easy to keep clean, especially if any accidents or spills happen. Plus, the bed has a water-resistant bottom that won't collect dirt, making it even easier to maintain.
"My dogs normally dig in their beds trying to fluff it up and make it more comfortable, but they have not had to do that with this one. Absolutely great purchase and great price," one customer wrote. "This bed is awesome, cozy, lightweight, washable, and best of all, a winner in the eyes of our precious senior boy," said another. Whether you're bringing home a pup for the first time or your older dog is due for a new bed, consider this fan-favorite option that's designed for your pet's ultimate comfort. Choose from four colors with prices starting at just $50 on Amazon.
