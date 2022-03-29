My Pets Prefer Sleeping on This Fuzzy Donut Bed Over Anything Else

I received two XL versions of the Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed as a gift from the brand to test. For reference, my dogs are 50 and 60 pounds and my cats are 7 and 13 pounds. All four of them can snuggle up together in one XL bed with no issues, which is quite an adorable sight, but they each enjoy sprawling out and napping on the bed individually as well.