My Pets Prefer Sleeping on This Fuzzy Donut Bed Over Anything Else
My house is full of chaos with two dogs and two cats running around, so you can imagine how many pet beds, toys, and accessories I've gone through. Out of all the beds I've given them to try (which at this point is well over 10), nothing compares to this fluffy donut bed from Amazon.
I received two XL versions of the Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed as a gift from the brand to test. For reference, my dogs are 50 and 60 pounds and my cats are 7 and 13 pounds. All four of them can snuggle up together in one XL bed with no issues, which is quite an adorable sight, but they each enjoy sprawling out and napping on the bed individually as well.
The beds come in a compact vacuum-sealed bag and fluff up almost immediately after opening. They have a traditional donut shape with lifted sides that my dogs often use as a little pillow while their bodies are wrapped in what I imagine feels like a warm hug. The beds are also incredibly soft to the touch — even after months of use and going through the washer and dryer.
Not only are they super easy to clean, but the fluffy fabric doesn't shed or come loose when my dogs lick it. And that means I can leave them in it alone worry-free, since the last thing I want is for my pets to ingest loose fabric that have potentially harmful effects.
Buy It! Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed, $34.95–$149.95; amazon.com
If anything were to happen to these beds I won't hesitate to buy a replacement, and many other five-star reviewers agree.
More than 46,500 shoppers gave the calming pet bed a perfect rating and it's the number one best-seller in Amazon's dog bed category. Several reviewers claim it actually helps their pet's anxiety, with one saying "the bed seems to comfort and relax [the dog] when she's not in puppy mode." Another described it as "a freaking miracle" for calming their dog's separation anxiety when they're home alone.
Thankfully, my pets don't suffer from severe anxiety, but I can tell they do find comfort in this bed. It's by far their go-to compared to our other pet beds and they even prefer it over the couch on most days.
Head over to Amazon to shop the best-selling donut bed in four sizes.