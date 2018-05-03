Help Feline Kind and Yourself with This Kitten Yoga Class

Kitten yoga is exactly what it sounds like … wonderful! And also, yoga with adorable baby cats.

Best Friends Animal Society is the latest animal-loving group to get in on the trend. The nationwide animal rescue and advocacy organization will be hosting kitten yoga sessions throughout the spring and summer at their New York City pet adoption center, which contains a kitten nursery where neonatal kittens (kittens under 2 months old) receive 24/7 care.

To raise awareness about the care Best Friends provides these high-risk baby cats, who often require round-the-clock feedings, and the perils of kitten season, the non-profit, which has the biggest no-kill animal sanctuary in the country, decided to go in the cute direction.

Courtesy Best Friends Animal Society

On May 17 and June 14, the Best Friends New York City adoption center will host a kitten yoga class taught by a certified Best Friends employee from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Since the nine spots available for each class are obviously in demand, Best Friends will be hosting drawings through Instagram for the coveted kitty yoga spots. Keep an eye on @bfas_ny to snag your chance to exercise among kitties.

Courtesy Best Friends Animal Society

Participants in these yoga classes will also learn about the important work Best Friends Animal Society does in their New York City kitten nursery and how the organization helps the overwhelming number of cats that come into the shelter system during kitten season, which now stretches from February to November.

Master your cat pose, hang out with kittens and raise awareness about the help feline kind needs from all animal lovers, with one simple yoga class. That’s purrfect!