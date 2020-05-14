9 Top-Rated Dog Toys to Keep Your Pup Occupied and Entertained at Home

Now that the majority of us are spending more time at home than ever, it’s safe to say our dogs are thrilled. But with this extended quality time may come the realization of just how much attention your dog needs. For this reason, many pet owners have turned to dog toys to keep their pups entertained between all of the walks and cuddles.

Whether your dog is a strong chewer, a big fan of fetch, or loves interactive toys, finding the right dog toy is essential to keeping your pup engaged and happy at home — especially during those times when you actually need to get some work done. Not only do toys ensure your dog is entertained, but they’re also a good way to get him or her moving and staying active, which ultimately leads to a more fulfilling life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To help you find the best toy for your furry companion, we combed through thousands of customer reviews from trusted retailers, like Chewy and Petco, and found 9 top-rated dog toys that pet owners say their pups can’t get enough of.

Here are the best dog toys to buy online:

No matter your dog’s size, play style, or strength level, there’s a fun option for every type of canine here. Keep reading to learn why customers recommend each of these toys so you can pick one that both you and your dog will love.

Best Overall: Nylabone Flavored Dog Chew Toy

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

This top-rated dog toy provides a powerful solution to destructive chewing by combining durability, entertainment, and even bacon, all into one. Nylabone’s flavored chew toy has thousands of rave reviews from pet owners who say it’s long-lasting, fun, and holds up to even the most extreme chewers. With several sizes and a few flavor options to choose from, there’s something for every type of pup, no matter the play style or strength. “My pups LOVE their Nylabones,” said one reviewer. “These are great chew toys for power chewers, and last a long time.”

Buy It! Nylabone Flavored Dog Chew Toy, $1.35–$13.99; amazon.com

Best-Selling: KONG Classic Dog Toy

Image zoom Chewy.com

This best-selling classic toy is meant to fulfill all types of playtime needs — whether you want to play fetch, give your dog an activity to pass the time with, or even reward them with a small treat. The durable rubber design is made to not only withstand strong chewing, but is also extremely bouncy, making it a fun toy for your dog to play with on their own or with you. But perhaps the most-loved functionality of this toy, according to over 1,000 reviewers, is the fact that it can be filled with treats to either reward your furry friend or keep them stimulated for a couple hours. “These things are tough as nails. Stuff a treat in them and your dog will chew happily for a long time,” said one reviewer.

Buy It! KONG Classic Dog Toy, $7.49–$24.99; chewy.com

Best for Strong Chewers: Petstages Dogwood Stick Dog Toy

Image zoom Chewy.com

There’s no telling why so many dogs are drawn to sticks, but this toy provides the solution for any canine with a stick-chewing habit. Made with a blend of real and synthetic wood, this non-toxic dog toy is designed to resemble the same sticks they get their paws on in the backyard. It’s also extremely durable, with many reviewers stating that it’s passed the test with their pups (even if they’re strong chewers). One reviewer says their dog “has had this stick for about a week now and has made many teeth marks, as well as deeper chew marks to this stick, but it has not cracked, split, nor become boring to him.”

Buy It! Petstages Dogwood Stick Dog Toy, $4.58–$5.46 (orig. $5.99–$19.99); chewy.com

Best Multi-Pack: ZippyPaws Squeaky Plush Dog Toys

Image zoom Chewy.com

This three-pack of woodland creature-themed toys is sure to be a hit with dogs who are enthusiastic about squeakers. With two squeakers in each toy, these are sure to provide long-lasting entertainment. And while plush toys are typically filled with stuffing — which often leads to a big mess once the dog manages to pull it all out — these don’t have any stuffing, so you won’t have to worry about cleaning them up later. One customer praised the durability of the toys and said, “I was surprised that after 4 days they are still intact!!! The pups are dragging them everywhere and chewing on them pretty much all day.”

Buy It! ZippyPaws Squeaky Plush Dog Toys, 3-pack, $8.99 (orig. $12.44); chewy.com

Best for Exercise: Chuckit! Tennis Ball Launcher

Image zoom Bed, Bath & Beyond

The Chuckit! Ball Launcher reinvents the classic pastime of tossing and fetching between dog and owner. Available in four sizes ranging from extra small to large, its simple and ergonomic design requires little effort on the thrower's part. This makes it easier than ever to launch a ball and retrieve it from your pet — without getting your hands covered in slobber — in one fell swoop. Just push the cupped end of the stick on top of the ball and you’re good to go. “This is simply the best interactive dog toy you can buy,” said one customer. “Yes, you can throw the tennis ball for the dog yourself, but why not throw it 3x as far and give your dog a better workout?”

Buy It! Chuckit! Tennis Ball Launcher, $7.95–$11.95; petco.com

Best for Puppies: KONG X-Small Teddy Bear Dog Toy

Image zoom Petco

Giving your puppy their first toy is as big of a milestone as celebrating their first birthday, so it’s important to make it memorable. While there are plenty of durable and entertaining toys to choose from, a cozy plush dog toy, like this option from Kong, is sure to fulfill a new dog’s needs to chew, cuddle, and tug. Plus, the small size makes it perfect for even the littlest pups. “I bought this for bringing my new puppy home and it is one of her favorites,” said one reviewer. “It is holding up really well even though it is small and we play light tug with it.”

Buy It! KONG X-Small Teddy Bear Dog Toy, $3.79 (orig. $499); petco.com

Most Affordable: Hartz Dura Play Ball

Image zoom Chewy.com

If you’re in the market for a fun option for your pup that won’t cost you a lot, look no further than this affordable squeaky ball. Not only is it just $3 for the small size (yes, really!), but it's also super durable and will keep your dog engaged for hours. Made with a natural foam latex that forms a flexible shape, the simple toy comes in three sizes and can be used in so many ways. Your pup will love fetching, bouncing, or chewing it — it is bacon-scented, after all. One reviewer said this is their puppy’s “favorite ball” and added, “she likes the loud squeak and ability to firmly grasp it.”

Buy It! Hartz Dura Play Ball, $2.59 (orig. $2.67); chewy.com

Most Durable: Mammoth Cotton Dog Rope Toy

Image zoom Chewy.com

Rope toys have long been reliable sources of entertainment for dogs, whether to play tug-of -war, fetch, or for chewing. And thanks to their high-quality materials, they’re also known to be one of the most long-lasting dog toys. Made from 100 percent natural cotton, this rope toy is durable enough to withstand the pulling and tugging of a strong, persistent pet, which also makes it an excellent teething option for a new puppy,. Customers say they’ve come back to this versatile rope again and again because it works well for dogs of all sizes, ages, and play styles. “My dogs will put any toy to the test,” one reviewer said. “This one is holding up to their chewing and tugging!”

Buy It! Mammoth Cotton Blend Dog Rope Toy, $3.10–$9.99; chewy.com

Best Non-Toxic: West Paw Design Hurley Dog Toy

Image zoom Target

With its lightweight yet durable material, easy-to-hold shape, and bright colors, this chew toy checks all the boxes. But it’s most important quality is that it’s made with non-toxic materials, like BPA-free plastic, so you can rest assured that your pup is safe while chewing and playing with this toy for hours on end. Plus, as an eco-friendly bonus, it’s made from the materials of recycled toys. “This dog toy is simply amazing: it is lightweight, which makes it extremely comfortable for my dog to carry around in his mouth; and has a bone-shape that our fur-baby loves to chew all the time,” said one reviewer. “It is made of really good quality materials and is easy to wash.”

Buy It! West Paw Design Hurley Dog Toy, $15.99; target.com