14 Dog Subscription Boxes to Pamper Your Pup on the Regular

Get boxes for your Boxer, toys for your Toy Poodle, snacks for your Cav-a-Jack — even skin care for your Xoloitzcuintli

By Kalea Martin
Updated on March 26, 2023 03:49 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

best dog subscription boxes
Photo: Renphoto / Getty Images

Dogs deserve to be spoiled, but if you'd rather not have to trek to the pet store every few weeks, consider a dog subscription box, which will keep the toys, treats, and other fun stuff coming month after month. Some boxes contain a bit of everything, while others will send you specific supplies, like grain-free dog food or sturdy chew toys that stand up to heavy bites. There are also specialty subscriptions that cater specifically to dogs with allergies, help establish a teeth cleaning routine, and even deliver skin care products.

Whether you have a picky eater, a dog who gets bored of toys fast, or a puppy who requires a steady supply of training treats, the right dog subscription box will conveniently deliver exactly what you and your pet need. We researched the best dog subscription services, evaluating them based on criteria ranging from price to customization. The ones on our list just might have your dog looking forward to the mailman's arrival.

Best Dog Subscription Boxes of 2023

Best Overall: BarkBox

F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox48388#BarkboxSHOT_010_table-top_0944_NewLogo.jpg
Barkbox
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $22/month
  • Free Shipping? No
  • Products Include: Treats, toys, and chews

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Contents are highly customizable
  • Themes change every month so you never get duplicate products
  • The same price for big and small dogs

Cons

  • Shipping is only free with upgraded plan
  • Most toys are plushies and may not be suitable for heavy chewers

Why It Made the List

BarkBox lets you treat your dog to a variety of high-quality products at an accessible price, making it our choice for the best overall dog subscription box. For only $22 per month, BarkBox sends you two plush toys, two bags of dog treats, and one chew. Every toy is designed in-house, and every food product is made in the U.S. or Canada and is free of wheat, corn, and soy. If you have multiple dogs, instead of paying for a second $22 subscription, BarkBox lets you tack on the Mutts Have Bundle for $19, giving you an extra toy, bag of treats, and bag of food topper. Alternatively, you can simply add an extra toy to your plan for $9. When you select either one of these upgrades, you'll also get free shipping.

BarkBoxes have a monthly theme that you can preview. The changing themes mean that your dog will get to try out new toys and treats every month without the risk of repeats. While you can't select the individual items that come in your box, you can make some customizations for things like your pet's size and allergies when you sign up. It's also possible to make tweaks based on your dog's play style and chew style. Just reach out to the company through the website's 24/7 chat feature, and it will make sure you always get a box your dog is happy with. Whether you have a dog that's over a hundred pounds, or one that's allergic to chicken, you won't have to pay extra for customization. BarkBox also has a happiness guarantee, so if your dog isn't satisfied with a product, you can contact customer service for a replacement.

Best for Dogs with Health Issues: The Farmer's Dog

the farmers dog food delivery
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $3/day
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Food

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Customized according to your dog's health
  • Recipes are developed by vets
  • Will send new food if your dog doesn't like what they get

Cons

  • Requires refrigeration
  • Doesn't offer prescription diet food

Why It Made the List

All dogs benefit from nutritious food, but if yours has health issues that can be addressed through their diet, consider a subscription to The Farmer's Dog. Formulated by veterinary nutritionists, The Farmer's Dog supplies you with fresh, nutritionally balanced food made with whole, human-grade ingredients like USDA-certified beef. Unlike many of the dog foods you get at the pet store, meals from The Farmer's Dog are free of preservatives and fillers and are developed according to your dog's health needs.

Because every subscription is unique to each dog, you'll need to share specifics about your pet, such as age, activity level, breed, and health conditions, when you sign up. The Farmer's Dog doesn't offer prescription diet food, but it does provide meal options that support a number of health concerns, ranging from chronic UTIs to occasional paw chewing.

Once you disclose the necessary details, The Farmer's Dog will determine the ideal recipe for your dog, and every seven weeks (after a two-week trial period) you'll be sent a fresh batch of meals preportioned to last until the next delivery. There's always a chance your dog won't like the food, especially if they aren't used to eating clean, but The Farmer's Dog will send alternative recipes until your pet is satisfied or will gladly refund your subscription.

Most Flexible: Spot & Tango

spot and tango dog food delivery
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $1/meal
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Food and snacks

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Plan can be edited at your convenience
  • Fast, flexible deliveries that you never have to sign for
  • Provides your dog with high-quality food

Cons

  • Doesn't offer overnight shipping

Why It Made the List

Spot & Tango makes it simple to feed your dog fresh food every day by shipping preportioned meals and snacks straight to your door in as little as one business day. The products you get are vet-developed and always fresh, so you never have to settle for that 50-pound bag of low-quality kibble for the sake of convenience. You don't even have to be home when your subscription arrives, because the food is packed with dry ice in a temperature-controlled box that's designed to keep it fresh for at least three days.

Spot & Tango offers two types of subscriptions, one for dogs who prefer dry food and another for dogs who prefer wet food. Both the company's Unkibble dry food and fresh food are made without fillers or artificial ingredients. For either plan, you can mix and match up to three different recipes and choose to add snacks. The amount of food and delivery frequency are determined by a health profile that you fill out when signing up, but Spot & Tango lets you edit these in your account settings if you need to.

Best for Picky Eaters: Ollie

ollie dog food delivery
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $4/day
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Food, treats, and supplements

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Meal plans can be adjusted
  • Variety of recipes and products available
  • Option to add supplements to promote a balanced diet

Cons

  • Must be stored in the refrigerator
  • High price point, especially for big dogs

Why It Made the List

If the only thing that your dog wants to eat is treats or handouts from the dinner table, a subscription to Ollie may be in order. Not only does Ollie send you a personalized variety of food to keep your dog satisfied month after month, but it also lets you pause your subscription, switch recipes, and add different snacks whenever your dog's pickiness decides to act up. Because you can add supplements to your plan, and the meals already contain all the necessary calories and nutrients, you won't have to worry about your dog's pickiness preventing them from eating a balanced diet either.

After providing details about your dog's eating habits and digestive health, you'll get to pick from Ollie's three base plans. If your dog is extremely wary of unfamiliar food, you may want to opt for the Half Fresh Plan, which is designed to be combined with your dog's current food. Alternatively, you could go with the Mixed Bowl Plan, which contains both fresh and baked food, or commit to the Full Fresh Plan. Based on your selection, Ollie will adjust the serving size and match you with ideal recipes, treats, and supplements. Meal plans do end up being more expensive than the regular food at a pet store, but considering the variety and flexibility, they're a solid option for a picky dog.

Best Variety: PupJoy

Golden Retriever pup next to open box - PupJoy
PupJoy
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $24/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Treats, toys, and chews

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Supplies products from a variety of brands
  • Can customize the categories of products you receive
  • Food products never contain artificial ingredients or harmful additives

Cons

  • You can't preview box contents
  • Subscriptions for large dogs cost more

Why It Made the List

Dogs can't tell us exactly what they want, but PupJoy gets pretty close to reading their minds. Most dog subscription boxes contain products exclusively from the company's own brand, but PupJoy sends you selections from many different companies, all of which adhere to high standards in terms of quality, sustainability, and generosity.

PupJoy offers a Variety Box with a preselected assortment of five treats, toys, and chews, but you can get even more variety through the Build Your Own Box plan. Just choose your dog's size, and you can customize your box by selecting three to five categories of items, such as tug toys and crunchy treats. PupJoy will then pick out products from your chosen categories for your dog to try. While you can't select the actual items yourself, rest assured that everything you receive will be free of any artificial or harmful ingredients or byproducts. PupJoy subscriptions can be delivered every one, two, or three months.

Best Value: Pet Treater

pet treater subscription
Pet Treater
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $15/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Treats, toys, and accessories

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Most expensive plan is only $25, including shipping
  • Treats are mostly made in the U.S. or Canada
  • Subscriptions can be personalized

Cons

  • Toys may not hold up to heavy chewers
  • Box contents can't be previewed

Why It Made the List

Treating your dog every time you visit the pet store can quickly get expensive, but Pet Treater helps you stay within your budget. Its basic plan only costs $15 per month, includes free shipping, and gets you three to four toys, treats, and accessories.

Despite its low price, Pet Treater still gives you a fair amount of personalization options. In addition to selecting your dog's size and whether or not they have food allergies, for just $3 more, you can choose to receive only treats or only toys in your monthly box. If you have a little more wiggle room in your budget, you could upgrade to the Deluxe package, which will send you five to eight products for $25 a month. You won't be able to see what's inside each box until it arrives, but Pet Treater guarantees the total retail price of the products exceeds the monthly subscription fee.

Best for Multiple Dogs: Pooch Perks

pooch perks subscription
Pooch Perks
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $26/month
  • Free Shipping? No
  • Products Include: Treats, toys, chews, and accessories

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Lets you select more than one dog size
  • Many customizations are available
  • Products are eco-friendly and all-natural

Cons

  • Most customizations can't be modified mid-subscription
  • Shipping isn't free

Why It Made the List

Every dog has their own toy and treat preferences, so if you have more than one dog, a customizable subscription box is a must. Luckily, that's exactly what Pooch Perks specializes in. While many subscriptions allow for some customization based on your pet's size, what sets Pooch Perks apart is that it has a mixed sizes option for households with multiple dogs. It also lets you choose from three different boxes: toys only; toys and treats; or toys, treats, chews, and accessories.

When you subscribe, you can decide if you want to get a monthly or bimonthly box, customize the durability of the toys, and request treats and chews free of certain ingredients, such as poultry or soy. You can't modify your preferences once your subscription is locked in, but you can change your selected dog size at any time. All that customization means that you'll never have to cross your fingers in the hope that all your dogs will find something they like.

Best for Puppies: PupBox

pupbox subscription
PupBox
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $29/month
  • Free Shipping? No
  • Products Include: Treats, toys, chews, and accessories

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Products support puppy development
  • Includes training guides for owners
  • Box contents change according to life stage

Cons

  • Many reviews have complained about toy quality
  • Shipping isn't included

Why It Made the List

Give your dog the best possible puppyhood with a subscription to PupBox. Designed for growing puppies, PupBox sends you an assortment of age-appropriate toys, food products, and accessories every month. The subscription is just as much for owners as it is for puppies, as every box comes with expert training guides to help you handle developmental milestones like teething and potty training and establish healthy routines for grooming, feeding, and exercise.

To customize your subscription, PupBox will ask you about your dog's birthday, breed, and size, and you'll have the opportunity to disclose any dietary restrictions your puppy might have for further personalization. Each box comes with five to seven products, including all-natural chews, training treats, grooming accessories, and toys. Though PupBox is geared toward puppies, you don't necessarily have to end your subscription when your dog is fully matured. Even past the one-and-a-half-year mark, PupBox will still send age-appropriate products and monthly training guides to further development in older dogs.

Best for Heavy Chewers: Bark Super Chewer

bark super chewer box
BarkBox
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $30/month
  • Free Shipping? No
  • Products Include: Treats, toys, and chews

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Guarantees stuffing-free toys
  • Offers free replacements for chewed-through toys
  • Boxes follow a new theme every month for added variety

Cons

  • Some toys are made of nylon, which can damage dogs' teeth
  • Shipping isn't free

Why It Made the List

If your dog destroys their brand-new toys almost immediately, the Bark Super Chewer subscription may be the perfect solution. Available through BarkBox, it's designed specifically for dogs who need toys they can really sink their teeth into. Instead of plushies that will be ripped to shreds and spray stuffing all over your house, Super Chewer promises only heavy-duty toys with rubber or nylon cores.

In addition to two new toys, each Super Chewer box includes two all-natural, U.S.- or Canada-made chews and two bags of meaty treats that can be customized to your dog's flavor preferences and dietary restrictions. The toys in each month's themed box are tested for durability, but if you ever find that one isn't tough enough for your super chewer, BarkBox will replace it for free.

Best for Dental Hygiene: Bark Bright

toothbrush for dog
BarkBright
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $25/month
  • Free Shipping? No
  • Products Include: Dental chews and toothpaste

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Products can replace teeth brushing
  • Guarantees fresh breath and clean teeth in one month or you get a refund
  • Chews are all-natural and grain-free

Cons

  • Only works if your dog likes the toothpaste flavor
  • Shipping isn't free

Why It Made the List

If you want to save yourself the hassle of brushing your dog's teeth the traditional way, you can sign up for a Bark Bright subscription from BarkBox instead. Every month, you'll receive a supply of specially designed chews and a tube of triple enzymatic toothpaste to maintain your dog's dental hygiene. Establishing a regular oral care routine is easy. All you need to do is put toothpaste in the groove of one of the dental chews and give it to your dog. As your pup enjoys the flavor of the toothpaste and the texture of the chew, both will be actively reducing the plaque and tartar buildup on their teeth, freshening their breath, and cleaning their gums.

Because certain breeds are more prone to dental health issues than others, you'll be asked to provide your dog's primary and secondary breed so Bright can match them with an appropriate chew. The original chews are recommended for daily use, while the durable chews can be given to your dog every other day. Both come in three sizes and are free of grain, corn, and artificial ingredients. Like with toothbrushing, the effectiveness of Bright's products depends on how regularly you use them, but since the toothpaste is chicken flavored, odds are your dog will enjoy it.

Best Splurge: BoxDog

boxdog subscription
BoxDog
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $35/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Treats, toys, accessories, and skincare products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Supplies much more than just toys and treats
  • You get to choose what goes in your box
  • Treats can be made allergen-free

Cons

  • Pricey compared to other subscription boxes

Why It Made the List

When the selection of toys and treats at the pet store just isn't enough for your pampered pup, turn to BoxDog for better options. This subscription will spoil your dog every month (or every quarter) with nonessentials like vegan skin care products, handmade human-grade treats, clothing, and interactive gadgets. Everything BoxDog provides is premium quality and made exclusively for its subscribers.

BoxDog gives you a choice of two subscription plans. The monthly plan sends you five to six products every four weeks, while the seasonal plan sends six to seven products every four months. BoxDog treats can be made allergen-free upon request, and you always get to pick the toys and accessories. Options change every month, giving you plenty of new items to choose from with every box. Keep in mind that if you select any large items, such as a dog bed, you'll have to pay extra for shipping, but otherwise, subscription boxes ship for free.

Best Themed Box: Bullymake

bullymake box
Bullymake
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $31/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Treats and toys

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Has unique monthly themes
  • No repeat treats or toys
  • Toys are guaranteed to withstand heavy chewers or get replaced for free

Cons

  • Doesn't include plushies, only chew toys

Why It Made the List

An ordinary tennis ball or a simple rope toy will keep most dogs entertained for a while, but eventually they'll lose interest. To enrich your dog's playtime, look no further than Bullymake. Its subscription box will send you a selection of treats and chew toys that change every month according to a fun new theme, ensuring your dog will never be bored. While some themes are predictable — Valentine's Day in February, Halloween in October — others are really unique, like picnics, sports around the world, and Paws Vegas.

A standard Bullymake box includes two to three toys and three bags of grain-free treats, but for an extra $5 per month, you can opt to skip the treats and get four or five toys instead. All of Bullymake's toys are made of rubber, rope, nylon, or ballistic materials and are designed for dogs with serious chompers — no soft plushies here. The monthly themes apply mainly to the toys, though the company makes sure to send different treats every month, so your dog will get to experience new flavors and textures. When you subscribe, you can also make customizations based on your dog's weight and allergies.

Best for Gifting: Chewy Goody Box

Chewy Pets Sale
Chewy
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $27/box
  • Free Shipping? No
  • Products Include: Treats, toys, and chews

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Easy to send as a one-time gift
  • Many boxes designed for special occasions
  • You know exactly what's inside each box before gifting it

Cons

  • Most boxes aren't eligible for subscriptions
  • You can't include a gift message

Why It Made the List

With Chewy's Goody Box, you can pamper your own pet or share the experience with someone else's. Goody Boxes all follow a theme, season, or special occasion and can be purchased individually and sent to any address, making them a perfect gift for pet parents.

Certain Chewy Goody Boxes can be set up for recurring deliveries, but most are limited editions, meaning that if you want to get a different box every month, you'll have to come back to the website to place a new order. With the exception of the birthday and potty training boxes, the limited-edition themes and contents change regularly, so while one month you might see a Disney or springtime box, the next time you check there could be Christmas or winter boxes instead. Regardless of the theme, each box is available in at least two sizes and contains a bundle of five to seven treats, toys, and accessories. You're always able to see the exact products inside before purchasing, leaving the surprise only to the recipient of your gift.

Best Cause: RescueBox

rescuebox subscription
The Animal Rescue Site
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $30/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Treats, toys, and chews

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Directly supports hungry shelter animals
  • Gives you a premium assortment of products
  • Still affordable considering the included donation

Cons

  • Subscription doesn't accommodate food allergies

Why It Made the List

Anyone who has a rescue or simply loves dogs is sure to appreciate The Animal Rescue Site's subscription box. RescueBox lets you spoil your dog every month while supporting a good cause in the process. With every RescueBox, you'll be sent five premium products, and The Animal Rescue Site will provide dozens of meals to homeless pets and shelter animals through its charitable partners located in the U.S. and abroad. If you've been on the fence about splurging on a monthly dog subscription, RescueBox gives you the perfect excuse to do so.

Subscriptions for small, medium, and large dogs are all the same price and include the same number of products. No other customizations can be made beyond dog size, but the treats, chews, and toys you receive are always carefully selected by a team of pet experts. The products also follow a monthly theme, so your dog will get to enjoy an exciting variety of high-quality goodies, and you'll feel good knowing that your subscription is helping pets in need.

Final Thoughts

If you want convenient monthly deliveries of different toys and treats for a price that doesn't make you think twice about spoiling your dog, a subscription to BarkBox gets you the most bark for your buck. Some subscriptions let you customize your plan based on your dog's needs and preferences, while others have experts that curate an assortment of goodies based on a new theme; BarkBox does both. You can expect a fun themed variety of premium toys every month but can also customize your plan to your dog.

Pet parents with large dogs or dogs with special diets usually have to pay more for products, especially at the pet store, but even with customizations, the basic BarkBox remains $22. Upgrading your plan to accommodate another dog (or one who just goes through toys fast) will increase your bill but will also qualify you for free shipping. It can be hard guessing whether or not your dog will like something you order online, but all BarkBox plans have a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much do dog subscription boxes cost?

For dog subscription boxes that give you a bundle of toys, treats, chews, and accessories, expect to pay anywhere between $15 and $45 per month. Subscriptions that only provide meals and snacks, such as The Farmer's Dog, Ollie, and Spot & Tango, price their plans by day or meal rather than by month, and for those you'll pay $1 to $4 per day. Free shipping isn't always included, but when it's not, you can often qualify for it by adding extra products to your order.

Do you have to commit to a certain number of dog subscription boxes?

None of the subscriptions on this list require committing to a certain number of boxes, though most plans are automatically set up for either 12 months or four quarters of recurring deliveries. You're always free to cancel whenever you want, and you never have to pay the cost of the entire subscription period upfront if you prefer month-to-month payments. Chewy's Goody Box is the only exception because unless you set up recurring shipping at checkout, every box must be ordered individually.

What are the best dog subscription boxes for non-food items?

Most dog subscription boxes contain bundles of both food and non-food items, but Pooch Perks, Bullymake, and Pet Treater let you adjust your plan to receive only toys. However, if accessories are the non-food item you prefer, BoxDog is the best option. While the subscription does include treats and toys, it also sends skin care products and lets you pick out accessories every month.

How many items typically come in a dog subscription box?

Subscription boxes for treats, toys, and accessories will come with anywhere from four to 11 items per shipment, while food subscriptions from The Farmer's Dog, Ollie, and Spot & Tango will send however many meals your dog needs within the delivery time frame of your choosing. The same applies to Bark Bright, which will supply you with a monthly supply of toothpaste and chews.

Methodology

To find the best dog subscription boxes, our team reviewed nearly two dozen services, evaluating each one on the following criteria:

  • Average price
  • Number of subscription plans
  • Number of items per box
  • Variety of products
  • Customization options
  • Shipping fees
  • Customer service
  • Customer reviews

Subscriptions that offer items at a competitive price and the ability to customize boxes based on your dog's needs and preferences performed particularly well. Companies with free shipping and flexible plans were also given extra points in the scoring phase. Services with a limited delivery scope did not make it past the initial research stage.

