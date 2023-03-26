14 Dog Subscription Boxes to Pamper Your Pup on the Regular

Whether you have a picky eater, a dog who gets bored of toys fast, or a puppy who requires a steady supply of training treats, the right dog subscription box will conveniently deliver exactly what you and your pet need. We researched the best dog subscription services, evaluating them based on criteria ranging from price to customization. The ones on our list just might have your dog looking forward to the mailman's arrival.

Dogs deserve to be spoiled, but if you'd rather not have to trek to the pet store every few weeks, consider a dog subscription box, which will keep the toys, treats, and other fun stuff coming month after month. Some boxes contain a bit of everything, while others will send you specific supplies, like grain-free dog food or sturdy chew toys that stand up to heavy bites. There are also specialty subscriptions that cater specifically to dogs with allergies, help establish a teeth cleaning routine, and even deliver skin care products.

Best Overall: BarkBox Barkbox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $22/month

$22/month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Treats, toys, and chews Pros & Cons Pros Contents are highly customizable

Themes change every month so you never get duplicate products

The same price for big and small dogs Cons Shipping is only free with upgraded plan

Most toys are plushies and may not be suitable for heavy chewers Why It Made the List BarkBox lets you treat your dog to a variety of high-quality products at an accessible price, making it our choice for the best overall dog subscription box. For only $22 per month, BarkBox sends you two plush toys, two bags of dog treats, and one chew. Every toy is designed in-house, and every food product is made in the U.S. or Canada and is free of wheat, corn, and soy. If you have multiple dogs, instead of paying for a second $22 subscription, BarkBox lets you tack on the Mutts Have Bundle for $19, giving you an extra toy, bag of treats, and bag of food topper. Alternatively, you can simply add an extra toy to your plan for $9. When you select either one of these upgrades, you'll also get free shipping. BarkBoxes have a monthly theme that you can preview. The changing themes mean that your dog will get to try out new toys and treats every month without the risk of repeats. While you can't select the individual items that come in your box, you can make some customizations for things like your pet's size and allergies when you sign up. It's also possible to make tweaks based on your dog's play style and chew style. Just reach out to the company through the website's 24/7 chat feature, and it will make sure you always get a box your dog is happy with. Whether you have a dog that's over a hundred pounds, or one that's allergic to chicken, you won't have to pay extra for customization. BarkBox also has a happiness guarantee, so if your dog isn't satisfied with a product, you can contact customer service for a replacement.

Best for Dogs with Health Issues: The Farmer's Dog Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $3/day

$3/day Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Food Pros & Cons Pros Customized according to your dog's health

Recipes are developed by vets

Will send new food if your dog doesn't like what they get Cons Requires refrigeration

Doesn't offer prescription diet food Why It Made the List All dogs benefit from nutritious food, but if yours has health issues that can be addressed through their diet, consider a subscription to The Farmer's Dog. Formulated by veterinary nutritionists, The Farmer's Dog supplies you with fresh, nutritionally balanced food made with whole, human-grade ingredients like USDA-certified beef. Unlike many of the dog foods you get at the pet store, meals from The Farmer's Dog are free of preservatives and fillers and are developed according to your dog's health needs. Because every subscription is unique to each dog, you'll need to share specifics about your pet, such as age, activity level, breed, and health conditions, when you sign up. The Farmer's Dog doesn't offer prescription diet food, but it does provide meal options that support a number of health concerns, ranging from chronic UTIs to occasional paw chewing. Once you disclose the necessary details, The Farmer's Dog will determine the ideal recipe for your dog, and every seven weeks (after a two-week trial period) you'll be sent a fresh batch of meals preportioned to last until the next delivery. There's always a chance your dog won't like the food, especially if they aren't used to eating clean, but The Farmer's Dog will send alternative recipes until your pet is satisfied or will gladly refund your subscription.

Most Flexible: Spot & Tango Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $1/meal

$1/meal Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Food and snacks Pros & Cons Pros Plan can be edited at your convenience

Fast, flexible deliveries that you never have to sign for

Provides your dog with high-quality food Cons Doesn't offer overnight shipping Why It Made the List Spot & Tango makes it simple to feed your dog fresh food every day by shipping preportioned meals and snacks straight to your door in as little as one business day. The products you get are vet-developed and always fresh, so you never have to settle for that 50-pound bag of low-quality kibble for the sake of convenience. You don't even have to be home when your subscription arrives, because the food is packed with dry ice in a temperature-controlled box that's designed to keep it fresh for at least three days. Spot & Tango offers two types of subscriptions, one for dogs who prefer dry food and another for dogs who prefer wet food. Both the company's Unkibble dry food and fresh food are made without fillers or artificial ingredients. For either plan, you can mix and match up to three different recipes and choose to add snacks. The amount of food and delivery frequency are determined by a health profile that you fill out when signing up, but Spot & Tango lets you edit these in your account settings if you need to.

Best for Picky Eaters: Ollie Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $4/day

$4/day Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Food, treats, and supplements Pros & Cons Pros Meal plans can be adjusted

Variety of recipes and products available

Option to add supplements to promote a balanced diet Cons Must be stored in the refrigerator

High price point, especially for big dogs Why It Made the List If the only thing that your dog wants to eat is treats or handouts from the dinner table, a subscription to Ollie may be in order. Not only does Ollie send you a personalized variety of food to keep your dog satisfied month after month, but it also lets you pause your subscription, switch recipes, and add different snacks whenever your dog's pickiness decides to act up. Because you can add supplements to your plan, and the meals already contain all the necessary calories and nutrients, you won't have to worry about your dog's pickiness preventing them from eating a balanced diet either. After providing details about your dog's eating habits and digestive health, you'll get to pick from Ollie's three base plans. If your dog is extremely wary of unfamiliar food, you may want to opt for the Half Fresh Plan, which is designed to be combined with your dog's current food. Alternatively, you could go with the Mixed Bowl Plan, which contains both fresh and baked food, or commit to the Full Fresh Plan. Based on your selection, Ollie will adjust the serving size and match you with ideal recipes, treats, and supplements. Meal plans do end up being more expensive than the regular food at a pet store, but considering the variety and flexibility, they're a solid option for a picky dog.

Best Variety: PupJoy PupJoy Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $24/month

$24/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Treats, toys, and chews Pros & Cons Pros Supplies products from a variety of brands

Can customize the categories of products you receive

Food products never contain artificial ingredients or harmful additives Cons You can't preview box contents

Subscriptions for large dogs cost more Why It Made the List Dogs can't tell us exactly what they want, but PupJoy gets pretty close to reading their minds. Most dog subscription boxes contain products exclusively from the company's own brand, but PupJoy sends you selections from many different companies, all of which adhere to high standards in terms of quality, sustainability, and generosity. PupJoy offers a Variety Box with a preselected assortment of five treats, toys, and chews, but you can get even more variety through the Build Your Own Box plan. Just choose your dog's size, and you can customize your box by selecting three to five categories of items, such as tug toys and crunchy treats. PupJoy will then pick out products from your chosen categories for your dog to try. While you can't select the actual items yourself, rest assured that everything you receive will be free of any artificial or harmful ingredients or byproducts. PupJoy subscriptions can be delivered every one, two, or three months.

Best Value: Pet Treater Pet Treater Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $15/month

$15/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Treats, toys, and accessories Pros & Cons Pros Most expensive plan is only $25, including shipping

Treats are mostly made in the U.S. or Canada

Subscriptions can be personalized Cons Toys may not hold up to heavy chewers

Box contents can't be previewed Why It Made the List Treating your dog every time you visit the pet store can quickly get expensive, but Pet Treater helps you stay within your budget. Its basic plan only costs $15 per month, includes free shipping, and gets you three to four toys, treats, and accessories. Despite its low price, Pet Treater still gives you a fair amount of personalization options. In addition to selecting your dog's size and whether or not they have food allergies, for just $3 more, you can choose to receive only treats or only toys in your monthly box. If you have a little more wiggle room in your budget, you could upgrade to the Deluxe package, which will send you five to eight products for $25 a month. You won't be able to see what's inside each box until it arrives, but Pet Treater guarantees the total retail price of the products exceeds the monthly subscription fee.

Best for Multiple Dogs: Pooch Perks Pooch Perks Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $26/month

$26/month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Treats, toys, chews, and accessories Pros & Cons Pros Lets you select more than one dog size

Many customizations are available

Products are eco-friendly and all-natural Cons Most customizations can't be modified mid-subscription

Shipping isn't free Why It Made the List Every dog has their own toy and treat preferences, so if you have more than one dog, a customizable subscription box is a must. Luckily, that's exactly what Pooch Perks specializes in. While many subscriptions allow for some customization based on your pet's size, what sets Pooch Perks apart is that it has a mixed sizes option for households with multiple dogs. It also lets you choose from three different boxes: toys only; toys and treats; or toys, treats, chews, and accessories. When you subscribe, you can decide if you want to get a monthly or bimonthly box, customize the durability of the toys, and request treats and chews free of certain ingredients, such as poultry or soy. You can't modify your preferences once your subscription is locked in, but you can change your selected dog size at any time. All that customization means that you'll never have to cross your fingers in the hope that all your dogs will find something they like.

Best for Puppies: PupBox PupBox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $29/month

$29/month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Treats, toys, chews, and accessories Pros & Cons Pros Products support puppy development

Includes training guides for owners

Box contents change according to life stage Cons Many reviews have complained about toy quality

Shipping isn't included Why It Made the List Give your dog the best possible puppyhood with a subscription to PupBox. Designed for growing puppies, PupBox sends you an assortment of age-appropriate toys, food products, and accessories every month. The subscription is just as much for owners as it is for puppies, as every box comes with expert training guides to help you handle developmental milestones like teething and potty training and establish healthy routines for grooming, feeding, and exercise. To customize your subscription, PupBox will ask you about your dog's birthday, breed, and size, and you'll have the opportunity to disclose any dietary restrictions your puppy might have for further personalization. Each box comes with five to seven products, including all-natural chews, training treats, grooming accessories, and toys. Though PupBox is geared toward puppies, you don't necessarily have to end your subscription when your dog is fully matured. Even past the one-and-a-half-year mark, PupBox will still send age-appropriate products and monthly training guides to further development in older dogs.

Best for Heavy Chewers: Bark Super Chewer BarkBox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $30/month

$30/month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Treats, toys, and chews Pros & Cons Pros Guarantees stuffing-free toys

Offers free replacements for chewed-through toys

Boxes follow a new theme every month for added variety Cons Some toys are made of nylon, which can damage dogs' teeth

Shipping isn't free Why It Made the List If your dog destroys their brand-new toys almost immediately, the Bark Super Chewer subscription may be the perfect solution. Available through BarkBox, it's designed specifically for dogs who need toys they can really sink their teeth into. Instead of plushies that will be ripped to shreds and spray stuffing all over your house, Super Chewer promises only heavy-duty toys with rubber or nylon cores. In addition to two new toys, each Super Chewer box includes two all-natural, U.S.- or Canada-made chews and two bags of meaty treats that can be customized to your dog's flavor preferences and dietary restrictions. The toys in each month's themed box are tested for durability, but if you ever find that one isn't tough enough for your super chewer, BarkBox will replace it for free.

Best for Dental Hygiene: Bark Bright BarkBright Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $25/month

$25/month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Dental chews and toothpaste Pros & Cons Pros Products can replace teeth brushing

Guarantees fresh breath and clean teeth in one month or you get a refund

Chews are all-natural and grain-free Cons Only works if your dog likes the toothpaste flavor

Shipping isn't free Why It Made the List If you want to save yourself the hassle of brushing your dog's teeth the traditional way, you can sign up for a Bark Bright subscription from BarkBox instead. Every month, you'll receive a supply of specially designed chews and a tube of triple enzymatic toothpaste to maintain your dog's dental hygiene. Establishing a regular oral care routine is easy. All you need to do is put toothpaste in the groove of one of the dental chews and give it to your dog. As your pup enjoys the flavor of the toothpaste and the texture of the chew, both will be actively reducing the plaque and tartar buildup on their teeth, freshening their breath, and cleaning their gums. Because certain breeds are more prone to dental health issues than others, you'll be asked to provide your dog's primary and secondary breed so Bright can match them with an appropriate chew. The original chews are recommended for daily use, while the durable chews can be given to your dog every other day. Both come in three sizes and are free of grain, corn, and artificial ingredients. Like with toothbrushing, the effectiveness of Bright's products depends on how regularly you use them, but since the toothpaste is chicken flavored, odds are your dog will enjoy it.

Best Splurge: BoxDog BoxDog Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $35/month

$35/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Treats, toys, accessories, and skincare products Pros & Cons Pros Supplies much more than just toys and treats

You get to choose what goes in your box

Treats can be made allergen-free Cons Pricey compared to other subscription boxes Why It Made the List When the selection of toys and treats at the pet store just isn't enough for your pampered pup, turn to BoxDog for better options. This subscription will spoil your dog every month (or every quarter) with nonessentials like vegan skin care products, handmade human-grade treats, clothing, and interactive gadgets. Everything BoxDog provides is premium quality and made exclusively for its subscribers. BoxDog gives you a choice of two subscription plans. The monthly plan sends you five to six products every four weeks, while the seasonal plan sends six to seven products every four months. BoxDog treats can be made allergen-free upon request, and you always get to pick the toys and accessories. Options change every month, giving you plenty of new items to choose from with every box. Keep in mind that if you select any large items, such as a dog bed, you'll have to pay extra for shipping, but otherwise, subscription boxes ship for free.

Best Themed Box: Bullymake Bullymake Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $31/month

$31/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Treats and toys Pros & Cons Pros Has unique monthly themes

No repeat treats or toys

Toys are guaranteed to withstand heavy chewers or get replaced for free Cons Doesn't include plushies, only chew toys Why It Made the List An ordinary tennis ball or a simple rope toy will keep most dogs entertained for a while, but eventually they'll lose interest. To enrich your dog's playtime, look no further than Bullymake. Its subscription box will send you a selection of treats and chew toys that change every month according to a fun new theme, ensuring your dog will never be bored. While some themes are predictable — Valentine's Day in February, Halloween in October — others are really unique, like picnics, sports around the world, and Paws Vegas. A standard Bullymake box includes two to three toys and three bags of grain-free treats, but for an extra $5 per month, you can opt to skip the treats and get four or five toys instead. All of Bullymake's toys are made of rubber, rope, nylon, or ballistic materials and are designed for dogs with serious chompers — no soft plushies here. The monthly themes apply mainly to the toys, though the company makes sure to send different treats every month, so your dog will get to experience new flavors and textures. When you subscribe, you can also make customizations based on your dog's weight and allergies.

Best for Gifting: Chewy Goody Box Chewy Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $27/box

$27/box Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Treats, toys, and chews Pros & Cons Pros Easy to send as a one-time gift

Many boxes designed for special occasions

You know exactly what's inside each box before gifting it Cons Most boxes aren't eligible for subscriptions

You can't include a gift message Why It Made the List With Chewy's Goody Box, you can pamper your own pet or share the experience with someone else's. Goody Boxes all follow a theme, season, or special occasion and can be purchased individually and sent to any address, making them a perfect gift for pet parents. Certain Chewy Goody Boxes can be set up for recurring deliveries, but most are limited editions, meaning that if you want to get a different box every month, you'll have to come back to the website to place a new order. With the exception of the birthday and potty training boxes, the limited-edition themes and contents change regularly, so while one month you might see a Disney or springtime box, the next time you check there could be Christmas or winter boxes instead. Regardless of the theme, each box is available in at least two sizes and contains a bundle of five to seven treats, toys, and accessories. You're always able to see the exact products inside before purchasing, leaving the surprise only to the recipient of your gift.