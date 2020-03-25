This Grooming Kit Has Everything You Need to Give Your Dog a Salon Treatment at Home

Image zoom Getty

Right now, a lot of people who never thought they’d ever cut their own hair are probably seriously considering doing just that. Before you take scissors to your own expensively-layered hair, maybe you should test out your skills with another important DIY skill to pick up at the moment: grooming your dog.

With many non-essential businesses pressing pause on their services in light of coronavirus concerns, you might not be able to schedule your dog’s regular grooming session. Just like we’re figuring out how to keep up with our own workouts and self-care routines from home, we should remember our furry friends too.

We’ve spoken to pet experts on how to properly groom your pooch at home while social distancing, but of course, you’ll also need to be equipped with the proper tools. With an average customer rating on Walmart of 4.8 out of five stars, this 12-piece dog grooming kit seems to be a one-stop shop for pet-owning shoppers.

Image zoom

Buy It! Dog Clippers: 12-Piece Pet Grooming Kit, Ultra Quiet, All Hair Types, $39.99–$49.99; walmart.com

The comprehensive grooming set includes a cordless pair of multi-speed clippers with a charging base and power adapter, four combs for nine length options, a cleaning brush and oil for clipper blades, a pair of stainless steel trimming scissors and a mat comb, and a nail file. Shoppers say the clipper and interchangeable combs are easy to use and adjust, even for beginners who have never groomed their pets before. Many of the reviewers also praise the clippers for not scaring their pets because of the fairly quiet sound. You can even use this starter kit on cats, if they need some coiffing help too.

For an easy solution to dog grooming during social distancing, opt for this affordable and beginner-friendly kit. Who knows? Maybe you’ll become such a pro, you’ll never need an expensive groomer again.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.