Lifestyle Pets The 10 Best Dog Food Delivery Services for Every Type of Pup Palate JustFoodForDogs wins best in show thanks to its customizable recipes and vet-led nutrition team By Maddie Topliff Updated on February 19, 2023 12:38 PM If you're tired of lugging 24-lb. bags of kibble home from the grocery store, it's time to think about subscribing to a dog food delivery service. The best brands ship delicious meals straight to you and your pup's home on a schedule that works for you. No matter what type of food your dog loves best — wet, dry, fresh, or raw — there's an option out there that will whet their appetite and suit your budget. Plus, many services are customizable, so if your dog suddenly turns their nose up at beef, you can get chicken in your next delivery. Just remember to consult your veterinarian before letting your pup try a new kind of food. Best Dog Food Delivery Services of 2023 Best Overall: JustFoodForDogs Best for Food Allergies: The Farmer's Dog Best Dry Food: Spot & Tango Best Fresh Food: Ollie Best Prescription Food: Hill's to Home Best for Multi-Pet Households: Chewy Best Customization: A Pup Above Best on a Budget: PetPlate Best Raw Food: We Feed Raw Best for Picky Eaters: Sundays Best Overall: JustFoodForDogs Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $2.39 per dayTypes of Food: Fresh, frozenCustomizable Plans? YesPros & Cons Pros More affordable fresh food than peersAccommodates prescription dietsVeterinarian-led nutrition team Cons No dry food optionLack of 24/7 customer service Why It Made the List Don't let the name fool you — there's little left to be desired when it comes to JustFoodForDogs. Our top dog food delivery service is a pioneer in fresh dog food, giving owners plenty of ways to get their pups on a fresh food diet. Whether you're looking for shelf-stable meals or happen to have a little extra room in your freezer, JustFoodForDogs has lots of delicious meals that you can serve your dog. To start building your recurring order, simply use the company's feeding calculator and decide between Fresh Frozen or Pantry Fresh. Want to really pamper your pup? Go with the DIY Homemade option, and JustFoodForDogs will send you a nutrient blend and instructions for creating your own homemade dog food. With JustFoodForDogs, you can pick from tried-and-true recipes for dogs from all walks of life, or you can schedule a consultation to start creating custom food for your one-of-a-kind dog. JustFoodForDogs even has its own prescription dog food to support pets that may have a little liver or kidney trouble. Best for Food Allergies: The Farmer's Dog Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $4.44 per dayTypes of Food: FreshCustomizable Plans? YesPros & Cons Pros Recipes are grain-freePersonalized survey helps build meal planDelivered within days of cooking Cons Pricier than other fresh food servicesDoesn't ship to all 50 states Why It Made the List Food from The Farmer's Dog is not only fresh but also formulated by veterinarians to be enjoyed by as many dogs as possible, even those with food allergies. Its recipes are tested by humans, so you can feel great about what you set down in front of your pup. The Farmer's Dog offers four different allergy-sensitive recipes: chicken, pork, beef, and turkey. All recipes are grain-free and include only the freshest meats and produce. If you're hesitant about transitioning your pet to a completely fresh food diet, have no fear. The Farmer's Dog also offers a plan that's designed to complement your dog's existing food. The Farmer's Dog ships straight to your door about every two months and is set up so that you never have to worry about running out before the next shipment. Serving its food is also simple — just take a preportioned meal out of your fridge and pour it into your furry friend's bowl. Voila! Best Dry Food: Spot & Tango Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $3.03 per dayTypes of Food: Dry, freshCustomizable Plans? YesPros & Cons Pros No preservativesFormulated for puppies and adultsSealed bags can be stored for up to a year Cons Limited recipesNot grain-free Why It Made the List Spot & Tango is seeking to shake up the dry dog food market with UnKibble, which is made entirely from fresh ingredients. The company uses a unique preparation system called Fresh Dry to convert fresh food into a shelf-stable form. UnKibble is currently available in three different recipes: cod and salmon, beef and barley, and chicken and brown rice. Even though they're made with fresh ingredients, each variety costs less than $2 per meal. To create your dog's meal plan, start by taking Spot & Tango's online quiz so the company can get to know your dog. You'll answer questions about their weight, activity level, and health concerns and then choose whether you'd like UnKibble or fresh food, which is cooked in small batches each week. Spot & Tango will ship you two recipes of your choice, plus a personalized feeding scoop that holds exactly one serving of your dog's food, based on their health specs, so you'll never have to guess how much to give them at mealtime. After your 14-day trial, Spot & Tango will ship to you every four weeks. Best Fresh Food: Ollie Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $3.30 per dayTypes of Food: Dry, freshCustomizable Plans? YesPros & Cons Pros Recipes include real fruitMost ingredients are from the U.S.Arrives ready to serve Cons Subscription requiredNo pork recipe Why It Made the List Looking to balance your dog's diet? A few weeks on an Ollie subscription should do the trick. Ollie delivers premium, slow-cooked fresh food chock-full of the proteins, fruits, and veggies they need to be happy and healthy. Plus, Ollie ships its meals in ready-to-serve packs, so starting your dog on a fresh food diet is as simple as opening and pouring. Ollie sets itself apart in the fresh dog food market by incorporating fresh fruit and yummy veggies into each recipe. Its four flavors — beef with sweet potatoes, chicken with carrots, turkey with blueberries, and lamb with cranberries — provide pups with the perfect combination of sweet and savory. Ollie will start your subscription with a two-week trial box that includes a few extra goodies, like a food scoop, a convenient storage container, and a 55 percent first-order discount. After the trial, Ollie will ship you a new supply every eight weeks, and you can easily adjust or pause your order online. Best Prescription Food: Hill's to Home Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $1.65 per dayTypes of Food: Dry, wetCustomizable Plans? NoPros & Cons Pros Addresses a variety of health concernsHefty discounts on canned and bagged foodNonprescription options available Cons Veterinarian must create your online accountCustomer service unavailable on weekends Why It Made the List No one has been selling prescription dog food for as long as Hill's, which has been in the business since the 1940s. Now the company has a delivery service of its own to make sure your dog's prescription food arrives on time, every time. Hill's prescription diet dog food addresses many different health concerns, including urinary care, weight management, kidney health, digestive care, and skin care. It has nonprescription food formulated for older dogs, too, so they stay healthy enough to keep learning new tricks. Hill's recipes come in a range of flavors, including turkey, chicken, beef, and vegetable stew. To get started with Hill's to Home, you first must talk to your veterinarian, who will be able to request a Hill's to Home account for you. Once that's set up, you can order the prescription food your dog needs through the customer portal. Hill's to Home ships every order for free, with no order minimum, and offers dog owners discounts on Hill's products. Best for Multi-Pet Households: Chewy Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $0.50 per dayTypes of Food: Dry, frozen, raw, wetCustomizable Plans? NoPros & Cons Pros Huge variety of brands and recipesAutoship discountCan order in bulk Cons Food quality varies across brands Why It Made the List If you want to get your dog's food in the same place you get their favorite toys and winter sweaters, then Chewy is a great choice. In addition to carrying a huge range of dog food brands, the company also creates its own recipes, any of which you can get delivered to your door. This variety makes Chewy a great dog food delivery option for anyone with multiple dogs since you can easily accommodate any differing preferences or dietary restrictions your dogs might have, getting raw food for one and dry food for another, for example. Many of the dog foods that Chewy sells are available in bulk sizes, meaning you can stay stocked for longer. If you're worried about running low, Chewy offers Autoship and can deliver your essentials every 1-32 weeks. Even if you place a one-time order, Chewy aims to make sure it's delivered within three business days. Chewy caters to a lot more than just dog owners, so it's a great place to shop if you live in a multi-species household. You can get anything from betta fish food to horse feed, and all orders over $49 include free shipping. Best Customization: A Pup Above Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $2.97 per dayTypes of Food: Dry, freshCustomizable Plans? YesPros & Cons Pros Build your own combo50 percent more protein than leading fresh foodPromotes gut health Cons Not preportionedDoesn't ship to all 50 states Why It Made the List Who doesn't love a bundle? A Pup Above makes it easy to customize an interesting and delicious food bundle for your dog. Choose from a variety of fresh and dry food recipes, and get your dog's customized bundle shipped straight to your door on a regular basis. A Pup Above's dry food comes in four recipes: Beef Pot Roast, Porky's Porchetta, Turkey Pilaf, and Chicka Pupatouille. Fresh food is available in four recipes as well: Texas Beef Stew, Porky's Luau, Turkey Pawella, and Chicka Chicka Bow Wow. You can purchase any recipe individually, as part of a starter pack, or as part of a bundle. Building a bundle is simple. Just choose your bundle's size (small or large), the recipes you want, and whether you want to receive it once or create a subscription. Subscriptions can be shipped every one to eight weeks and come with a 10 percent discount. Best on a Budget: PetPlate Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $1.30 per dayTypes of Food: FreshCustomizable Plans? YesPros & Cons Pros Money-back guarantee on first orderEasy to implement into existing dietNew customer and loyalty discounts Cons No free samples Why It Made the List PetPlate lets you get dog food delivered without breaking the bank. The company offers a variety of recipes to treat your dog with at mealtime, including Barkin' Beef, Chompin' Chicken, Tail Waggin' Turkey, Lip Lickin' Lamb, and more. Some recipes are amenable to grain-free diets or can assist pups with losing a little weight. You can subscribe to get any flavor as an entrée or as a topper to pair with your dog's current food. The latter option is particularly cost-effective, adding up to just over $1 per day. PetPlate also offers a number of discounts for new and existing customers. When you sign up, you'll receive 50 percent off your first order, and by joining the PetPlate loyalty program, you'll earn points that you can redeem toward future purchases. Best Raw Food: We Feed Raw Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $5.16 per dayTypes of Food: RawCustomizable Plans? YesPros & Cons Pros Minimally processedUSDA-certified meatsSix proteins to choose from Cons Must weigh out each mealNo weekend customer support Why It Made the List We Feed Raw is the premier raw dog food delivery service on the market, providing complete and well-balanced raw meals to dogs everywhere. The company aims to feed dogs the healthiest diet possible by closely replicating what they'd eat in the wild. We Feed Raw works to make sure all meats and proteins it uses aren't just healthy but certified by the United States Department of Agriculture. It sources and sells six different types of protein: duck, turkey, beef, venison, chicken, and lamb. Each can be bought individually, in bulk, or as part of a curated meal plan. To create your dog's meal plan, simply answer a few questions about their current diet and health. If your dog isn't already on a raw diet, We Feed Raw provides guidance on how to transition. The company will set you up with a three-week trial that includes an array of proteins so you can see which your dog loves best. After the trial, you'll be billed every four weeks. When your dog's meals arrive, simply thaw and serve. Best for Picky Eaters: Sundays Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $3.29 per dayTypes of Food: DryCustomizable Plans? NoPros & Cons Pros Does not need to be refrigeratedFree sample availableTested by dogs Cons Only two recipesNot preservative-free Why It Made the List If your dog has started to turn their nose up at their usual kibble, it's time to try something different. Sundays takes quality, fresh meat and air-dries it, giving it a jerky-like texture, so your dog will probably think they're getting treats for dinner. Sundays only has two recipes: beef and chicken. Both are 90 percent protein but also include delicious fruits and vegetables like pumpkin, blueberries, apples, cherries, and tomatoes. Sundays' dog food is shelf-stable so you don't need to make any room in your refrigerator before subscribing. Sundays will send you a free sample to test with your dog before you commit to subscribing. When you enroll, you can set your delivery schedule to whatever works best for you and your pet. Then, after your dog food arrives, simply pour it into your pet's bowl and set the box back on the shelf. Final Verdict Many brands will ship dog food to your door, but we think that JustFoodForDogs is the best dog food delivery service out there. Not only does it prepare its meals with the help of veterinarians, but it lets you choose from frozen meals, shelf-stable meals, and nutritional packs that you can use to prepare your pup's meals yourself. Plus, you can work with JustFoodForDogs to create a customized meal plan or prescription meal plan with the help of your veterinarian. Compare the Best Dog Food Delivery Services Company Base Price Free Shipping? Types of Food Customizable Plans? Delivery Frequency Best Overall JustFoodForDogs $2.39/day Yes Fresh, frozen Yes Every 8 weeks Best for Food Allergies The Farmer's Dog $4.44/day Yes Fresh Yes Every 7 weeks (can tweak after trial ends) Best Dry Food Spot & Tango $3.03/day Yes Dry, fresh Yes Every 4 weeks Best Fresh Food Ollie $3.30/day Yes Fresh, dry Yes Every 8 weeks Best Prescription Food Hill's to Home $1.65/day Yes Dry, wet No Dependent on length of prescription Best for Multi-Pet Households Chewy $0.50/day Yes Dry, frozen, raw, wet No Every 1-32 weeks Best Customization A Pup Above $2.97/day Yes Dry, fresh Yes Every 1-8 weeks Best on a Budget PetPlate $1.30/day Yes Fresh Yes Every 3 weeks Best Raw Food We Feed Raw $5.16/day Yes Raw Yes Every 4 weeks Best for Picky Eaters Sundays $3.29/day Yes Dry No Every 2-3 weeks How to Choose the Best Dog Food Delivery Service for Your Pup To choose the best dog food delivery service for your household, you'll want to think through a few factors. These include your budget, the number of dogs in your home, your dogs' dietary restrictions and health concerns, and how much storage space you have. Budget The convenience that comes with getting dog food shipped straight to your door is hard to beat, but you'll want to make sure to budget for it. You can expect to spend anywhere from $1 to $5 per day on a dog food delivery service, depending on the type of food. A good rule of thumb is that fresh and raw food will cost more than dry or frozen food. Your budget should also take into account your dog's size and appetite. You'll need to keep more food on hand and/or get deliveries more often for bigger and more active dogs than you will for smaller and more sedentary dogs. More frequent orders of course mean more money. Number of dogs Dog food delivery services are great, but it can be a pain to create a subscription plan for more than one dog, depending on the service. If you're a dog parent of multiple pups, make sure to check and see if the dog food delivery service you have your eye on can easily accommodate a multi-pet household. Chewy is a great option for multi-pet homes because you can easily set up Autoship orders for several varieties of dog food and you usually receive a discount on subscriptions. Dietary restrictions Dietary restrictions are easy to work around when you sign up for a dog food delivery service. Many services will ask about any allergies your dog may have so they can better personalize a feeding plan for your pet. Some services, like The Farmer's Dog, provide completely grain-free meals, so you can rest assured that the food is safe for your gluten-sensitive puppy to gobble down at mealtime. Other services, like JustFoodForDogs, allow you to request custom diets, specially formulated by veterinarians, to meet your dog's needs. Special health concerns On a related note, not all dogs' health conditions are the same. Your furry friend may need to eat a specific diet to address frequent urination, heart problems, or other medical matters. If that's the case, talk to your veterinarian about creating a prescription diet for them. Once you and your vet have decided on a direction for your dog's prescription diet, check to see if the dog food delivery service you're interested in accommodates prescription diets. Of the services on our list, Hill's to Home, Chewy, and JustFoodForDogs do and will work with you to set up a delivery schedule. Even if your dog doesn't have specific health concerns, you may want dog food containing ingredients that promote particular health attributes, like healthy bowel movements or shiny coats. Storage Not all pet parents have a spare cabinet or extra refrigerator space that they can dedicate solely to their dog's food, and there's no use subscribing to a service if you don't have a place to put the food it sends. That's why it's a good idea to see what types of food a delivery service provides. Fresh food like the meals from Ollie and raw food from We Feed Raw need to go in the fridge with the rest of your groceries, while Sundays' dry food can go in your pantry next to the cereal. (Just make sure not to pour yourself a bowl in the dark.) Frequently Asked Questions Is wet food or dry food better for dogs? There isn't a black-and-white answer to whether wet or dry food is better for dogs. The quality of dog food is primarily determined by a recipe's ingredients and the addition or omission of additives and preservatives. You and your dog may prefer wet food because it has a more interesting texture or dry food because it's good for their jaw and dental health, but many brands use the same ingredients in both their wet and dry formulations. How can you tell if dog food is high quality? The best way to tell if a dog food is high quality is by speaking with your veterinarian, who will know which ingredients are beneficial to your dog and which ingredients are not. Their recommendations and expertise can help you find a high-quality dog food delivery service that's right for your pet's diet. Do veterinarians recommend fresh dog food? There are many fresh dog food companies that are not only recommended by veterinarians, but whose recipes were also created with input from veterinarians and nutritionists. These companies aim to create delicious meals that support the overall health of your dog and provide specific health benefits, like improved digestion, consistent bowel movements, and shinier fur. How do you switch a dog to a fresh food diet? The best way to switch a dog to a fresh food diet is by gradually introducing fresh food to their meals. Start by swapping out a few tablespoons of your dog's regular food for fresh food until you eventually work up to a full dish of fresh food. Keep in mind that with any change in diet, your dog will likely exhibit inconsistent bowel movements as their stomach adjusts to the new food. What's the difference between fresh dog food and raw dog food? Fresh dog food typically refers to food that was cooked and chilled or frozen shortly thereafter. It generally includes cooked meat and veggies. Raw dog food is typically centered on uncooked meat and is designed to mimic a dog's ancestral diet. It should be stored in the fridge or freezer. Methodology We reviewed nearly every dog food delivery service on the market and selected our favorites based on a wide range of factors, including price, variety, and quality of ingredients. Each company listed here has an excellent reputation, offers nutrient-rich recipes, and provides flexible shipping and delivery options. Extra points were awarded to services that allow customization for pets with allergies or picky palates. 