The 10 Best Dog Food Delivery Services for Every Type of Pup Palate

Company Base Price Free Shipping? Types of Food Customizable Plans? Delivery Frequency Best Overall JustFoodForDogs $2.39/day Yes Fresh, frozen Yes Every 8 weeks Best for Food Allergies

The Farmer's Dog $4.44/day Yes Fresh Yes Every 7 weeks (can tweak after trial ends) Best Dry Food

Spot & Tango $3.03/day Yes Dry, fresh Yes Every 4 weeks Best Fresh Food Ollie $3.30/day Yes Fresh, dry Yes Every 8 weeks Best Prescription Food

Hill's to Home $1.65/day Yes Dry, wet No Dependent on length of prescription Best for Multi-Pet Households

Chewy $0.50/day Yes Dry, frozen, raw, wet No Every 1-32 weeks Best Customization

A Pup Above $2.97/day Yes Dry, fresh Yes Every 1-8 weeks Best on a Budget

PetPlate $1.30/day Yes Fresh Yes Every 3 weeks Best Raw Food

We Feed Raw $5.16/day Yes Raw Yes Every 4 weeks Best for Picky Eaters

Sundays $3.29/day Yes Dry No Every 2-3 weeks

How to Choose the Best Dog Food Delivery Service for Your Pup

To choose the best dog food delivery service for your household, you'll want to think through a few factors. These include your budget, the number of dogs in your home, your dogs' dietary restrictions and health concerns, and how much storage space you have.

Budget

The convenience that comes with getting dog food shipped straight to your door is hard to beat, but you'll want to make sure to budget for it. You can expect to spend anywhere from $1 to $5 per day on a dog food delivery service, depending on the type of food. A good rule of thumb is that fresh and raw food will cost more than dry or frozen food.

Your budget should also take into account your dog's size and appetite. You'll need to keep more food on hand and/or get deliveries more often for bigger and more active dogs than you will for smaller and more sedentary dogs. More frequent orders of course mean more money.

Number of dogs

Dog food delivery services are great, but it can be a pain to create a subscription plan for more than one dog, depending on the service. If you're a dog parent of multiple pups, make sure to check and see if the dog food delivery service you have your eye on can easily accommodate a multi-pet household.

Chewy is a great option for multi-pet homes because you can easily set up Autoship orders for several varieties of dog food and you usually receive a discount on subscriptions.

Dietary restrictions

Dietary restrictions are easy to work around when you sign up for a dog food delivery service. Many services will ask about any allergies your dog may have so they can better personalize a feeding plan for your pet.

Some services, like The Farmer's Dog, provide completely grain-free meals, so you can rest assured that the food is safe for your gluten-sensitive puppy to gobble down at mealtime. Other services, like JustFoodForDogs, allow you to request custom diets, specially formulated by veterinarians, to meet your dog's needs.

Special health concerns

On a related note, not all dogs' health conditions are the same. Your furry friend may need to eat a specific diet to address frequent urination, heart problems, or other medical matters. If that's the case, talk to your veterinarian about creating a prescription diet for them.

Once you and your vet have decided on a direction for your dog's prescription diet, check to see if the dog food delivery service you're interested in accommodates prescription diets. Of the services on our list, Hill's to Home, Chewy, and JustFoodForDogs do and will work with you to set up a delivery schedule. Even if your dog doesn't have specific health concerns, you may want dog food containing ingredients that promote particular health attributes, like healthy bowel movements or shiny coats.

Storage

Not all pet parents have a spare cabinet or extra refrigerator space that they can dedicate solely to their dog's food, and there's no use subscribing to a service if you don't have a place to put the food it sends. That's why it's a good idea to see what types of food a delivery service provides. Fresh food like the meals from Ollie and raw food from We Feed Raw need to go in the fridge with the rest of your groceries, while Sundays' dry food can go in your pantry next to the cereal. (Just make sure not to pour yourself a bowl in the dark.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Is wet food or dry food better for dogs?

There isn't a black-and-white answer to whether wet or dry food is better for dogs. The quality of dog food is primarily determined by a recipe's ingredients and the addition or omission of additives and preservatives. You and your dog may prefer wet food because it has a more interesting texture or dry food because it's good for their jaw and dental health, but many brands use the same ingredients in both their wet and dry formulations.

How can you tell if dog food is high quality?

The best way to tell if a dog food is high quality is by speaking with your veterinarian, who will know which ingredients are beneficial to your dog and which ingredients are not. Their recommendations and expertise can help you find a high-quality dog food delivery service that's right for your pet's diet.

Do veterinarians recommend fresh dog food?

There are many fresh dog food companies that are not only recommended by veterinarians, but whose recipes were also created with input from veterinarians and nutritionists. These companies aim to create delicious meals that support the overall health of your dog and provide specific health benefits, like improved digestion, consistent bowel movements, and shinier fur.

How do you switch a dog to a fresh food diet?

The best way to switch a dog to a fresh food diet is by gradually introducing fresh food to their meals. Start by swapping out a few tablespoons of your dog's regular food for fresh food until you eventually work up to a full dish of fresh food. Keep in mind that with any change in diet, your dog will likely exhibit inconsistent bowel movements as their stomach adjusts to the new food.

What's the difference between fresh dog food and raw dog food?

Fresh dog food typically refers to food that was cooked and chilled or frozen shortly thereafter. It generally includes cooked meat and veggies. Raw dog food is typically centered on uncooked meat and is designed to mimic a dog's ancestral diet. It should be stored in the fridge or freezer.

Methodology

We reviewed nearly every dog food delivery service on the market and selected our favorites based on a wide range of factors, including price, variety, and quality of ingredients. Each company listed here has an excellent reputation, offers nutrient-rich recipes, and provides flexible shipping and delivery options. Extra points were awarded to services that allow customization for pets with allergies or picky palates.