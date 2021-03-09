The 8 Best Dog Coats to Keep Your Pup Warm and Dry, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

We bundle up in our warmest gear when freezing temperatures set in, and maybe your furry friend should, too. Depending on your dog's breed and hair type, they may benefit from an extra layer of warmth in cold weather, just like humans. In other words, a dog coat may be essential for your pet's health and happiness.
According to the American Kennel Club, large dogs with thick, dense fur coats don't necessarily need a dog jacket because their fur is "genetically designed to keep them warm." This includes Northern breeds such as Alaskan Malamutes and Siberian Huskies. So you won't have to worry about them being cold in low temperatures.
However, there are several types of dogs that do need that extra protection. They include small, toy, or miniature breeds (like Chihuahuas and French Bulldogs), dogs that sit low to the ground (like Pembroke Welsh Corgis), dogs that are lean-bodied (like Greyhounds and Whippets), dogs that have normally have long hair that's clipped or shorn (like Poodles), and dogs that are older in age. If your pet falls in any of those categories, you may want to invest in a dog coat.
These are the eight best dog coats of 2021:
When choosing a coat for your dog, it's important to look for one that covers their neck and belly. It should also protect your pup's backside all the way to their tail, but it shouldn't get in the way when they do their business. The coat should fit snugly, but not too tight that it restricts their movement. Take your dog's measurements before buying a dog coat to get the most accurate size.
Since there are many different designs, most brands offer sizing charts to help you get a better idea of their fit. You'll want to measure your dog's chest girth (the widest part of their chest just behind their legs), neck width, and total length in order to use them.
Even in warmer weather, a dog coat is always useful to have in case temperatures drop when it rains. We've also included some of the best dog raincoats for those inevitable spring showers. They'll not only keep them dry, but they'll make cleanup a little easier when you bring them back inside.
Pet owners can find hundreds of affordable dog coats and jackets from Amazon, but we took the time to source reviews from shoppers and bring you the eight best dog coats worth purchasing — because your pup deserves only the best.
With over 19,700 five-star reviews, this waterproof reversible option from Kuoser is Amazon’s most reviewed dog coat — and one of its best-selling dog coats, too. One side is made from a water-resistant fabric and the other features soft cotton lining; they work together to keep your pup warm and dry. The Kuoser dog coat is available in seven colors and sizes that can fit dogs from as small as Chihuahuas to as big as Gold Retrievers. One of the things reviewers love most is how easy the jacket is to put on. Just stick one paw through the leg hole and use the Velcro on the opposite side to secure the jacket around their body.
“This is a wonderful, well-made coat for your pet. The fabric is soft and warm while also being water-resistant. The coat is easy to get off and on. I love that it is reversible. It looks incredibly snazzy on my princess,” a shopper wrote.
Buy It! Kuoser Cozy Waterproof Reversible Dog Winter Coat, starting at $21.99; amazon.com
When it comes to keeping pups extra warm, thousands of Amazon shoppers have chosen the Vecomfy dog “hoodie.” It has a soft polyester exterior, a warm fleece and cotton interior lining, and a hood to protect their ears. The lightweight jacket comes with a small hole to put your leash or harness through, two leg holes that help it stay on securely, and durable buttons that snap closed beneath your pup’s chest — one thing customers rave about.
“Jackson has other jackets with Velcro and we prefer the buttons on this one since it's less bulky and it doesn't stick to his fur like the Velcro does,” a reviewer wrote. “The lining is [a] very soft fleece which keeps him warm and the hood is just adorable. I wish they made human jackets to match!”
Buy It! Vecomfy Fleece and Cotton Lining Extra Warm Dog Hoodie, starting at $17.99; amazon.com
For furry friends under 32 pounds, the Gooby padded vest is an exceptionally good small dog coat thanks to proper tailoring. It’s specially cut so they won’t get it dirty while doing their business. The zip-up coat has a water-resistant nylon outer layer and warm polyester inner layer, plus a protective guard, so their fur won’t get caught while putting it on. It also has two metal D-rings that allow you to securely attach a leash directly to the jacket. The Gooby dog coat has over 2,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about its fit on their pups.
“I can't say enough good things about these dog vests,” one reviewer wrote. “They are well padded, water-repellent, and very well made. I have never had any coat for my dogs that fits this well and [is] so easy to get on and off. I feel comfortable walking my dogs when the temperatures are low because they stay nice and warm.”
Buy It! Gooby Padded Dog Vest with D Ring Leash, starting at $32.50; amazon.com
If you’ve got a large-breed dog that requires extra warmth in cold temperatures, the Nor'easter Dog Blanket Coat from Zack & Zoey might be your best option. It features a waterproof outer shell and a soft printed fleece interior that can be reversed. Designed with neck and belly Velcro closures that offer a more adjustable fit, it comes in a range of sizes that are especially great for large dogs — from XXS for Chihuahuas to XXL for Great Danes.
One shopper wrote, “My pup doesn't spend a lot of time outside during the winter months so having a jacket that is easy to put on and take off was important. I ordered an XL, my pup is a 65 pound pittie with a semi-deep chest like a boxer. It was also important that he could do his business without peeing on it, and so far it's checked all of the boxes! We will definitely be ordering a couple more for our other pups.”
Buy It! Zack & Zoey Polyester Nor'easter Dog Blanket Coat, starting at $31.37; amazon.com
A good puffer coat is just as essential for pups as it is for humans on blisteringly cold days, and this option from JoyDoag is an Amazon customer favorite with over 6,000 five-star ratings. The windproof jacket is lined with two layers of fleece material and features elastic leg holes and an underbelly snap closure. It comes in sizes XS to XXXL and can fit practically any breed, plus it’s available in an assortment of neutral colors, so you could easily match your puffer jacket to your best friend’s.
“We loved this little jacket so much, we bought two! Perfect for rainy days when my babies aren’t excited about going outside,” a reviewer wrote. “It’s so comfy sometimes we let them sleep in it. It doesn’t bind around the arm holes like other sweaters do. The inside is so soft! We love this jacket — would 100 percent recommend. Also, washes easily and does not affect fit or texture.”
Buy It! JoyDaog 2 Layers Fleece Lined Warm Dog Jacket for Puppy, starting at $17.99; amazon.com
Thousands of Amazon customers have purchased the Migohi waterproof dog coat to prevent their pup’s fur from getting wet when it rains. The outer layer is made from a terylene material that’s both windproof and splashproof, along with a fleece and cotton inner layer for comfort. The back of the coat has a zipper opening that allows owners to access their dog’s harness or collar. But its pullover design and useful reflective leg straps are the two main reasons over 2,500 people have given the jacket a five-star rating.
“I cannot believe how great this coat is,” one wrote. “It’s warm, waterproof, easy to put on, and the leg straps are an added bonus. My guy is a Boxer with a very wide chest — this fits him great. We spend a lot of time outdoors and his safety is priority. He needs to be seen and warm.”
Buy It! Migohi Reflective Waterproof Dog Coat, starting at $15.99; amazon.com
If you’re looking for a cute but effective raincoat to keep your pup dry, this option from HDE comes in an array of colors and fun prints, including one with rubber ducks. It’s made from a 100 percent polyester material with a waterproof coating to prevent water from seeping through. Plus, the dog raincoat is packed with tons of smart features, like a reflective stripe for visibility and safety, adjustable straps that easily secure under their bellies, and a convenient lightweight design that makes it easy to store or pack. It’s racked up over 5,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say their pets are giving it “two paws up.”
“Super cute rain jacket,” one wrote. “Purchased in pink with rubber duckies for my 50-pound, six-month-old Golden Retriever and she couldn't be cuter in it. It keeps her dry in the snow and rain so I don't have to spend time drying her off with a towel every time we come in from a walk outside!”
Buy It! HDE Dog Raincoat Hooded Slicker Poncho, starting at $13.99; amazon.com
If you plan to use a dog coat on a regular basis, it may be worth getting one with a built-in harness — and pet owners love this option that’s just $20 on Amazon. It’s made from a soft cotton fabric and has a simple zip-up design that makes it painless to put on and take off. The adjustable harness features two D-rings so you can easily hook your leash directly to it.
“This is the best designed dog jacket I’ve ever tried,” a reviewer wrote. “Ended up buying two. The built-in harness is great, easy to put on the dog, and keeps him warm. Will probably buy another one so I always have a clean one.”
Buy It! Norbi Pet Warm Jacket Small Dog Vest Harness, starting at $19.15; amazon.com
