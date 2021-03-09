The 8 Best Dog Coats to Keep Your Pup Warm and Dry, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

With over 19,700 five-star reviews, this waterproof reversible option from Kuoser is Amazon’s most reviewed dog coat — and one of its best-selling dog coats, too. One side is made from a water-resistant fabric and the other features soft cotton lining; they work together to keep your pup warm and dry. The Kuoser dog coat is available in seven colors and sizes that can fit dogs from as small as Chihuahuas to as big as Gold Retrievers. One of the things reviewers love most is how easy the jacket is to put on. Just stick one paw through the leg hole and use the Velcro on the opposite side to secure the jacket around their body.

“This is a wonderful, well-made coat for your pet. The fabric is soft and warm while also being water-resistant. The coat is easy to get off and on. I love that it is reversible. It looks incredibly snazzy on my princess,” a shopper wrote.

Buy It! Kuoser Cozy Waterproof Reversible Dog Winter Coat, starting at $21.99; amazon.com