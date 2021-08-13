The 8 Best Cooling Pads for Dogs That Always Overheat, According to Reviews

Best Overall: Arf Pets Self-Cooling Dog Mat

Perfect for: Dogs under 80 pounds that want to escape the heat indoors, outdoors, in the car, and in the crate.

Your Dog Will Love: Its pressure-activated gel beads that start cooling when they step on the mat, stay cool for up to three hours, and recharge on their own.

The Arf Pets Self-Cooling Dog Mat fulfills all of your pet's needs and more with its thoughtful design that keeps your dog cool for up to three hours at a time — all without using batteries, electricity or a freezer to activate it. Measuring 27 inches long by 43 inches wide and able to support up to 80 pounds, the cushioned dog pad is filled with heat-activated cooling gels that regulate your dog's body temperature from the moment they lay down and recharge after 15 minutes without use. Comfy for crates and durable enough to be taken outside, this top-rated pick is portable and easily wipes clean.

What Pet Owners Are Saying: "When I opened this, I had just come home from walking my 75-pound dog who was extremely hot and panting," shared one shopper. "I directed him to the mat and he immediately cooled down. It's great to have anytime your pets need a quick cool down, and [it] can even be folded up and placed in your fridge for extra cooling capacity."

Buy It! Arf Pets Self-Cooling Dog Mat, $59.99; amazon.com