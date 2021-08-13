The 8 Best Cooling Pads for Dogs That Always Overheat, According to Reviews
Surviving the heat as a human is challenging. Now imagine what it's like for your dog. If you've noticed that your furry friend is always panting and can't quite get comfortable when temperatures rise, it may be time to enlist the help of a cooling pet pad.
Designed to provide instant relief, these cooling pet products are made from special materials to regulate your dog's body temperature, all while giving them a cushioned place to lay. They can be used in place of a bed or act as a cooling liner for your dog's favorite spot to chill, whether that's on the couch, the dog bed, or the car seat. And if you've got a sunbather on your hands, most cooling mats work indoors and outdoors, so your dog can enjoy the sunshine without overheating.
Below, explore the best cooling pads for dogs, which are all available on Amazon and come with hundreds of glowing reviews from pet owners. There's bound to be one that's right for your pup.
The 8 Best Cooling Pads for Dogs
- Best Overall: Arf Pets Self-Cooling Dog Mat
- Best Budget: MeiLiMiYu Dog Cooling Mat
- Best for Crates: Chillz Cooling Mat for Dogs
- Best for Small Dogs: The Green Pet Shop Small Dog Cooling Mat
- Best for Big Dogs: The Green Pet Shop Extra-Large Dog Cooling Mat
- Best Orthopedic: Dogbed4less Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pet Mat
- Best for Travel: Coleman Pressure-Activated Cooling Gel Pet Pad
- Most Durable: Snagle Paw Self-Cooling Mat for Dogs
Related Items
Best Overall: Arf Pets Self-Cooling Dog Mat
Perfect for: Dogs under 80 pounds that want to escape the heat indoors, outdoors, in the car, and in the crate.
Your Dog Will Love: Its pressure-activated gel beads that start cooling when they step on the mat, stay cool for up to three hours, and recharge on their own.
The Arf Pets Self-Cooling Dog Mat fulfills all of your pet's needs and more with its thoughtful design that keeps your dog cool for up to three hours at a time — all without using batteries, electricity or a freezer to activate it. Measuring 27 inches long by 43 inches wide and able to support up to 80 pounds, the cushioned dog pad is filled with heat-activated cooling gels that regulate your dog's body temperature from the moment they lay down and recharge after 15 minutes without use. Comfy for crates and durable enough to be taken outside, this top-rated pick is portable and easily wipes clean.
What Pet Owners Are Saying: "When I opened this, I had just come home from walking my 75-pound dog who was extremely hot and panting," shared one shopper. "I directed him to the mat and he immediately cooled down. It's great to have anytime your pets need a quick cool down, and [it] can even be folded up and placed in your fridge for extra cooling capacity."
Buy It! Arf Pets Self-Cooling Dog Mat, $59.99; amazon.com
Best Budget: MeiLiMiYu Dog Cooling Mat
Perfect for: Dogs that need a cool (and affordable) place to lay — indoors and outdoors — without their owners worrying about messes, accidents, or chewed fabric.
Your Dog Will Love: Its cool-to-the-touch material that's soft and breathable.
Pet owners looking for an affordable cooling dog pad will be delighted by this mat's low price tag, which is currently marked down by 15 percent. Available in two sizes and four colors, the budget-friendly dog cooling blanket is made from breathable cotton and has a mesh layer for ventilation that will keep dogs cool just about anywhere. You can even throw the blanket in the wash and fold it up for trips.
What Pet Owners Are Saying: "I have this blanket on the dog bed; it's [my Siberian husky's] favorite spot to chill on during the day," one reviewer wrote. "[It] cleans quite easily and holds up very well."
Buy It! MeiLiMiYu Dog Cooling Mat, $16.12 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Best for Crates: Chillz Cooling Mat For Dogs
Perfect for: Crate-trained dogs that overheat easily and pups that are still getting the hang of things.
Your Dog Will Love: Its rechargeable, pressure-activated cooling beads and comfortable padding.
Available in three sizes, this cooling pad from Chillz acts as a body heat-regulating liner for your dog while they're in their crate. Padded in all the right places to provide comfort and support, it's filled with pressure-activated cooling beads that kick in as soon as your pup finds their favorite spot to lounge. They'll keep them cool for up to three hours and start to recharge on their own once your dog moves around. And if you're crate training a new puppy, don't worry. The mat is made from scratch-resistant material and wipes clean if any accidents happen.
What Pet Owners Are Saying: "My pup hasn't panted once since I started using this," one dog parent said. "Since the dog crate is right next to my bed, I am aware of the extra noise pup makes when he shifts position on this, but it is better than his panting, especially since I know he is comfortable."
Buy It! Chillz Cooling Mat For Dogs, $29.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Best for Small Dogs: The Green Pet Shop Small Dog Cooling Mat
Perfect for: Tiny dogs that need a cool place to chill and find instant relief after long walks or intensive sunbathing.
Your Dog Will Love: The fast-acting cooling beads, which are rechargeable and always ready to go, and its roomy design.
Made for small dog breeds weighing up to 20 pounds, this 15.7-by-19.7-inch cooling mat is ideal for indoor and outdoor use, and it provides a chill place to lounge when temperatures rise. Its rechargeable cooling beads are always ready for action and provide instant relief when needed. Since it's lightweight and foldable, this highly rated pick easily fits in your bag or car, so you can have it handy when you're on the move.
What Pet Owners Are Saying: "Our double-coated [corgi] approves," raved one customer. "He has never slept up on the couch with us; he just gets too hot. Now he's curled up against me on his pad snoozing away."
Buy It! The Green Pet Shop Small Dog Cooling Mat, $31.99 (orig. $37.99) amazon.com
Best for Big Dogs: The Green Pet Shop Extra-Large Dog Cooling Mat
Perfect for: Large dog breeds that overheat easily and need to cool down quickly.
Your Dog Will Love: How spacious it is, which means they can sprawl out comfortably. Plus, its rechargeable cooling beads are always ready to go when things get particularly heated.
Measuring 27.5 by 43.3 inches, this extra-large dog mat accommodates large dog breeds and is spacious enough that they can sprawl comfortably. Like its small-sized counterpart, the Amazon-favorite pad gets its cooling power from rechargeable gel beads, which recharge within 20 minutes of not being used. It will keep your dog cool for up to three hours at a time and works indoors, outdoors, and on the go.
What Pet Owners Are Saying: "My older [lab mix] has some mild hip issues," one reviewer explained. "I have been taking the mat outside, and she is much more content to lie on it, and doesn't ask to be let in right away like she does without it."
Buy It! The Green Pet Shop Extra-Large Dog Cooling Mat, $75 (orig. $79.97) amazon.com
Best Orthopedic: Dogbed4less Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pet Mat
Perfect for: Old dogs and pups with achy joints that can't quite jump onto the couch or bed.
Your Dog Will Love: Its cooling memory foam core, velvety-soft fabric, low-to-the-floor design, and no-slip liner.
Combining the benefits of an orthopedic dog bed with the functionality of a cooling pad, the Dogbed4less Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pet Mat keeps your pup from overheating while supporting their joints. Inside, orthopedic cooling memory foam cushions your dog to prevent discomfort as it regulates body temperature. Dogs will also enjoy its plush-yet-breathable fleece fabric, no-slip construction, and low profile, which prevents injury. It's also super absorbent to protect your floors from pet messes.
What Pet Owners Are Saying: "Bought this for my 130-pound Newfoundland, [and] I can already see a difference in her; she doesn't get up like she's sore anymore," explained one Amazon reviewer. "She had folded blankets in her crate before but would always shove them aside, [but with] this, she can't. It also seems to keep her cooler than just the crate bottom; she's not panting when I walk in the door."
Buy It! Dogbed4less Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pet Mat, $37.95—$68.95; amazon.com
Best for Travel: Coleman Pressure-Activated Cooling Gel Pet Pad
Perfect for: Long car rides, beach trips, and sleepovers at stuffy places.
Your Dog Will Love: Its fast-acting cooling fabric and how soft and plush it feels.
Ready to go when you are, the Coleman Pressure-Activated Cooling Gel Pet Pad is designed for portability and fast relief from the heat. The cooling dog blanket and pad hybrid, which measures 24 inches wide and 30 inches long, begins comforting your pet from the moment they step on to it, courtesy of its pressure-activated cooling gel liner. You can fold it up like a blanket and easily pack it with all of your other pet travel essentials. And if your dog gets overheated during car rides, lay it out on the seat so they can get comfy.
What Pet Owners Are Saying: "It really works as described," one customer said. "Once [my dog] lays on it, she stops panting within a minute or two and is obviously more relaxed. We use this thing everywhere: around the house, in her bed, in the car during summer car rides, even outside… So far, it's been pretty durable."
Buy It! Coleman Pressure-Activated Cooling Gel Pet Pad, $35.99 (orig. $39.87); amazon.com
Most Durable: Snagle Paw Self-Cooling Mat for Dogs
Perfect for: Strong chewers and accident-prone puppies.
Your Dog Will Love: Its cooling memory foam cushioning, velvety-soft fabric, and slip-resistant liner.
This pick from Snagle Paw holds its own against notoriously destructive pets. Available in multiple sizes starting at 48 by 60 inches, this washable mat provides immediate relief with its cool-to-the-touch cotton fabric that's breathable and encourages cool air flow to regulate your dog's body temperature. For increased durability, it has a no-slip grip and is designed to absorb water to help contain pet messes. Plus, it's big enough to fit multiple dogs at once.
What Pet Owners Are Saying: "It's very absorbent [and] doesn't rip easily," one wrote. "It's a great way to give your pets plenty of space."
Buy It! Snagle Paw Self-Cooling Mat for Dogs, $28.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com