Toys, Dog Beds, DNA Tests, and More Pet Products Are All on Sale Up to 47% Off During Black Friday

Your furry friend deserves a treat, too
By Lily Gray November 26, 2021 03:30 PM
Black Friday is well under way, and while you shop for gaming consoles, kitchen appliances, and heavy-duty vacuum cleaners, consider getting something special for your pets, too. There are so many pet deals on Amazon during the event, so no matter what type of pet you have, you're sure to find several items to grab throughout the sale.

You could easily get a little credit card crazy with all of the adorable pet toys and yummy treats on sale for less, but it's also an opportune time to grab the more expensive items at a discounted price. Calming dog beds are discounted, like this $24 plush donut pet bed that one shopper said "transformed" their anxious dachshund. There are a few traveling essentials, like a dog jacket for 25 percent off, and a collapsible travel cup for only $9 right now. And if your adopted pup's breed is a bit of a mystery, you can discover their genetic makeup at home with this best-selling dog DNA test kit that's 23 percent off right now. Other impressive deals include this top-rated dog GPS tracker that's currently 40 percent off, and the popular Furbo Treat Tossing Dog Camera for $51 off.

If you're a cat owner, enjoy huge deals on products like toys and cat trees. This automatic cat feeder allows you to schedule feedings when you're not around — and it's $30 off. And if you hate cleaning the litter box, this 33 percent off self-cleaning option removes waste for you.

Best Black Friday Pet Deals:

Ahead, keep reading to shop the best pet deals of the season, so you can spoil your best friend before the holidays.

Active Pets Calming Donut Dog Bed

Buy It! Active Pets Calming Donut Dog Bed, $23.97 (orig. $44.96); amazon.com

GM Pet Supplies Self Cleaning Brush

Buy It! GM Pet Supplies Self Cleaning Brush, $14.36 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

ZippyPaws No Stuffing Squeaky Dog Toy Set

Buy It! ZippyPaws No Stuffing Squeaky Dog Toy Set, $9.99 (orig. $12.44); amazon.com

PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps

Buy It! PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps, $35.95 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

Wag Training Treats

Buy It! Wag Training Treats, $8.99 (orig. $12.49); amazon.com

Furbo Dog Camera

Buy It! Furbo Dog Camera, $118 (orig. $169); amazon.com

Dexas Pets Collapsible Travel Cup

Buy It! Dexas Pets Collapsible Travel Cup, $8.79 (orig, $10.99); amazon.com

Kurgo Loft Jacket Dog Coat

Buy It! Kurgo Loft Jacket Dog Coat, $29.95 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Bedsure Large Orthopedic Dog Bed

Buy It! Bedsure Large Orthopedic Dog Bed, $29.74 (orig. $41.79); amazon.com

PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Buy It! PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Box, $99.95 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com

K&H Pet Products Mod Dream Pod Heated Pet Bed

Buy It! K&H Pet Products Mod Dream Pod Heated Pet Bed, $73.49 (orig. $121.99); amazon.com

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit

Buy It! Embark Dog DNA Test Kit, $99 (orig. $129); amazon.com

PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed Automatic Feeder

Buy It! PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed Automatic Feeder, $99.95 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker

Buy It! Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

