Toys, Dog Beds, DNA Tests, and More Pet Products Are All on Sale Up to 47% Off During Black Friday
Black Friday is well under way, and while you shop for gaming consoles, kitchen appliances, and heavy-duty vacuum cleaners, consider getting something special for your pets, too. There are so many pet deals on Amazon during the event, so no matter what type of pet you have, you're sure to find several items to grab throughout the sale.
You could easily get a little credit card crazy with all of the adorable pet toys and yummy treats on sale for less, but it's also an opportune time to grab the more expensive items at a discounted price. Calming dog beds are discounted, like this $24 plush donut pet bed that one shopper said "transformed" their anxious dachshund. There are a few traveling essentials, like a dog jacket for 25 percent off, and a collapsible travel cup for only $9 right now. And if your adopted pup's breed is a bit of a mystery, you can discover their genetic makeup at home with this best-selling dog DNA test kit that's 23 percent off right now. Other impressive deals include this top-rated dog GPS tracker that's currently 40 percent off, and the popular Furbo Treat Tossing Dog Camera for $51 off.
If you're a cat owner, enjoy huge deals on products like toys and cat trees. This automatic cat feeder allows you to schedule feedings when you're not around — and it's $30 off. And if you hate cleaning the litter box, this 33 percent off self-cleaning option removes waste for you.
Best Black Friday Pet Deals:
- Active Pets Calming Donut Dog Bed, $23.97 (orig. $44.96)
- GM Pet Supplies Self Cleaning Brush, $14.36 (orig. $19.99)
- ZippyPaws No Stuffing Squeaky Dog Toy Set, $9.99 (orig. $12.44)
- PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps, $35.95 (orig. $62.99)
- Wag Training Treats, $8.99 (orig. $12.49)
- Furbo Dog Camera, $118 (orig. $169)
- Dexas Pets Collapsible Travel Cup, $8.79 (orig, $10.99)
- Kurgo Loft Jacket Dog Coat, $29.95 (orig. $39.99)
- Bedsure Large Orthopedic Dog Bed, $29.74 (orig. $41.79)
- PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Box, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
- K&H Pet Products Mod Dream Pod Heated Pet Bed, $73.49 (orig. $121.99)
- Embark Dog DNA Test Kit, $99 (orig. $129)
- PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed Automatic Feeder, $99.95 (orig. $129.99)
- Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
Ahead, keep reading to shop the best pet deals of the season, so you can spoil your best friend before the holidays.
Related Items
Active Pets Calming Donut Dog Bed
Buy It! Active Pets Calming Donut Dog Bed, $23.97 (orig. $44.96); amazon.com
GM Pet Supplies Self Cleaning Brush
Buy It! GM Pet Supplies Self Cleaning Brush, $14.36 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
ZippyPaws No Stuffing Squeaky Dog Toy Set
Buy It! ZippyPaws No Stuffing Squeaky Dog Toy Set, $9.99 (orig. $12.44); amazon.com
PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps
Buy It! PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps, $35.95 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com
Wag Training Treats
Buy It! Wag Training Treats, $8.99 (orig. $12.49); amazon.com
Furbo Dog Camera
Buy It! Furbo Dog Camera, $118 (orig. $169); amazon.com
Dexas Pets Collapsible Travel Cup
Buy It! Dexas Pets Collapsible Travel Cup, $8.79 (orig, $10.99); amazon.com
Kurgo Loft Jacket Dog Coat
Buy It! Kurgo Loft Jacket Dog Coat, $29.95 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Bedsure Large Orthopedic Dog Bed
Buy It! Bedsure Large Orthopedic Dog Bed, $29.74 (orig. $41.79); amazon.com
PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Box
Buy It! PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Box, $99.95 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com
K&H Pet Products Mod Dream Pod Heated Pet Bed
Buy It! K&H Pet Products Mod Dream Pod Heated Pet Bed, $73.49 (orig. $121.99); amazon.com
Embark Dog DNA Test Kit
Buy It! Embark Dog DNA Test Kit, $99 (orig. $129); amazon.com
PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed Automatic Feeder
Buy It! PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed Automatic Feeder, $99.95 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker
Buy It! Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals
- Amazon's Pillow Deals Start at Just $16 — and Major Brands Like Casper, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic Are Included
- It's Your Last Chance to Snag These 'Extremely Comfortable' Leggings with Over 23,800 Perfect Ratings for $16
- 10 Comfortable Bras on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon, Including Calvin Klein Best-Sellers for Up to 51% Off
- The Secret to Jennifer Lopez's Ultra-Shiny Hair Is on Sale for Black Friday