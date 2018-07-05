The Best and Worst International Airlines to Fly with Your Pets

North America-based airlines are going through major changes in their pet policies. United recently overhauled its PetSafe program and Delta announced an all-out ban on pit bulls, even if they are service animals.

Anytime you fly with a pet, it is important to check your airline’s pet policy, even if you have flown with them before. These rules are constantly changing both at home and abroad.

Comparethemarket.com recently took a look at where international carriers stand when it comes to flying passengers with their furry friends. Like North America, international airlines vary in pet policy rules.

Through its research, Comparethemarket.com found 10 international airlines that get the paw of approval. These are the carriers that allow pets on board, including in the cabin (with a weight restriction), for a fairly reasonable additional cost.

Those that made the site’s list of best airlines to fly with your pets include:

Air France

British Airways

Lufthansa

TUI

Thomas Cook

Turkish Airlines

Aegean Airlines

Aeroflot

Air Europa

Vueling

Those that made the site’s worst list are the airlines that simply don’t allow pets at all. These airlines include:

EasyJet

Emirates

Flybe

Ryanair

Balkan Holidays.

It is important to remember if you are planning a trip with any of the “best” airlines and want to bring your pets, you must check the travel rules of both the country you are are traveling from and traveling to. While the airline may allow your pet to fly, the country you are visiting my have its own restrictions.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox

To learn more about Comparethemarket.com’s international airline research, see the full results here.