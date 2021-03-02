BARK's Bernie's Paw Warmers are now available for purchase, with all proceeds going to Vermont's PAWSitive Pantry

Dogs Can Now Get Their Own Version of Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Mittens — And They Help Pets

Bernie Sanders' mittens, the unexpected stars of President Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, have found new life.

BARK recently released a dog toy version of the Vermont senator's infamous accessory. The Bernie's Paw Warmers are now available on Barkshop.com for $10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Like Sanders' real mittens, which were gifted to the politician by teacher Jen Ellis in 2016, BARK's version features a brown patterned fabric. Unlike Sanders' hand covers, the dog toy mittens come with two squeakers and fun-to-chew rope.

"Perfect for running errands between major public events, and even better for squeaking, these wooly mittens will have you warmed up and memed in no time. Pairs best with a parka, folding chair, and unwavering generosity," BARK wrote in their description for the product.

Image zoom Credit: Bark

Perhaps the best part about this parody product for pooches is that the toy gives back to pets in need. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of BARK's Bernie's Paw Warmers go to Vermont's PAWSitive Pantry. The nonprofit provides a safety net for pet-owning families that have fallen on hard times by stocking food pantry shelves across Vermont with free meals for dogs and cats. PAWSitive Pantry has donated over 400,000 pounds so far.

Image zoom Sen. Bernie Sanders | Credit: Getty