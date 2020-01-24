Bernese Mountain Dog Puppy Joins North Carolina Funeral Home to Comfort Grieving Families

This North Carolina funeral home has a new employee joining their staff — Mochi, an eight-week-old Bernese mountain dog!

Tori McKay — Mochi’s owner and office administrator at Macon Funeral Home — shared she has “had this dream of having a dog at the funeral home for years, 10 to be exact,” she wrote on the home’s website.

On Jan. 14, the funeral home shared a post on Facebook announcing Mochi’s arrival.

“Say hello to Mochi, the newest member of Macon Funeral Home! She’s an eight-week-old Bernese Mountain Dog who loves people and loves to sleep,” read the caption along with a photo of a sleeping Mochi.

“Stop by and meet her, she loves making new friends!”

McKay shared that a Bernese mountain dog has always been her “choice for a potential grief therapy dog.”

“They have a history of being excellent therapy and support dogs, which comes from their kind disposition and laid-back personalities,” she explained.

McKay’s hope is that Mochi will comfort grieving families during funeral visitations, should families request her, and that the pup will go on nursing home visits every couple of weeks in the evenings.

“Bernese Mountain Dogs do not have long life expectancies — six to eight years is typical — and I want her life to hold as much purpose as possible,” McKay added.

To train Mochi, McKay will be sending the pup to Asheville, North Carolina, when she’s between six months and one year.

“The reception on Facebook has been incredible,” McKay added, as the post has garnered nearly 400 likes and dozens of comments.

“Mochi is sure to bring a smile to any grieving person. Berners are great Lovers & therapy for ANYONE,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Such a wonderful idea! She will be an awesome addition!”