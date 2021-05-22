Bernadette Peters Says Dogs 'Taught Me About Love' as She Preps for Star-Studded Broadway Barks Event

Bernadette Peters has dedicated nearly a quarter of a century to advocating for rescue animals through Broadway Barks.

The two-time Tony Award winner, 73, tells PEOPLE that her love for her furry friends has only grown during quarantine. "My dogs, starting with my childhood dog, have always taught me about love, commitment, loyalty, responsibility," she says.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Having been in quarantine 24/7 with my two dogs, I realize what a large vocabulary they have," Peters continues. "They really understand everything we are saying."

On Sunday, the star is hosting Broadway Barks Across America, a virtual animal adoption event, featuring a star-studded list of performances. The annual event is on its 23rd year after Peters co-founded the nonprofit with the late Mary Tyler Moore in 1998, during Peters' Broadway run in Annie Get Your Gun.

"Our show had just won the Broadway Cares Easter Bonnet Competition," Peters recounts. "We all were feeling pretty good about what we had just achieved for Broadway Cares. We began to think about who else we could help. I had just come from a visit to the NYC animal shelter and it was fresh in mind that the shelter really needed help… So, Broadway Barks was born. That was 23 years ago."

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Wireimage

Peters has had some help from fellow Broadway veterans along the way. "Every year, I became so overwhelmed with joy at the generosity of all of the actors that were offering their time and efforts to participate in the event," she says. "I especially recall one day when Angela Lansbury marched over between her matinee and evening performance to open the event at Shubert Alley. She actually did that twice."

The Annie actress is presenting Allison Janney's niece Petra Janney with the Mary Tyler Moore Award, which honors those who have changed the lives of homeless animals. Petra has done so by founding the organization Amelia Air, saving 500 animals a year.

"Petra is a dream come true," Peters raves. "Actually, she learned to be a pilot so she could fly animals out of kill shelter situations where they were would end up on the list for euthanasia, and she brought them to safe locations where there are resources to find them loving families ... Mary would love the work Petra is doing to save animals. It's heroic."

The Mom star also praised her niece on Instagram, ahead of Sunday's streaming event. "So proud of the amazing @petrafide for her work with @ameliaairrescue and being honored at this year's @broadwaybarks virtual event with @officialbernadettepeters this Sunday, May 23 @ 7pm," Janney wrote.

Peters notes that when she co-founded Broadway Barks, she helped create a network for the animal rescue groups in the tri-state area. That network has become even more vital amid the boom in pet adoptions during the COVID pandemic.

"Everyone wanted an animal for comfort during quarantine because they make you stay in the moment and not worry about anything else," she tells PEOPLE. "These companion animals stepped into their very special role during quarantine and became a very important part of the family."

RELATED VIDEO: Clear the Shelters Has Made August the Perfect Month to Adopt a Rescue Pup

This year's event is set to feature appearances from Alec Baldwin, Christine Baranski, Glenn Close, Carol Burnett, Lily Collins, Harry Connick Jr., Sheryl Crow, Ted Danson, Gloria Estefan, Calista Flockhart, Whoopi Goldberg, Hugh Jackman, Mandy Patinkin, David Hyde Pierce, Kelly Ripa, Chita Rivera, Mary Steenburgen and more, along with a lineup of adoptable animals.