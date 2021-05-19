Berlin Zoo Says its Young Polar Bear's Parents Are Siblings, Clerical Error Led to Breeding Match

Genetic testing revealed Hertha, a popular polar bear at Tierpark Berlin Zoo in Germany, is the daughter of two siblings

Genetic testing has revealed that Hertha, a popular polar bear at Tierpark Berlin Zoo, is the product of an accidental breeding between siblings, according to the German zoo.

On Tuesday, the Berlin Zoo released a statement claiming that a clerical error at the Moscow Zoo left a female polar bear named Tonja listed as the daughter of the wrong parents. Tonja went on to mate with Berlin's male polar bear Wolodja, according to CNN. The pair produced Hertha, who was born in December 2018.

The clerical error prevented the zoos from realizing that Tonja and Wolodja shared the same parents when they matched the breeding pair. Zoo officials uncovered this reality after conducting genetic testing on the polar bear family.

"This serious mistake is a very regrettable setback for the responsible work of the European Conservation Breeding Programme," Berlin Zoo's director, Andreas Knieriem, shared in a statement.

The zoo says that contradicting documents regarding Tonja's birth date found by Moscow Zoo biologist Marina Galeshchuk last year raised suspicions about Hertha's lineage and prompted an investigation. The investigation uncovered the error that had Tonja listed as the daughter of the wrong parents because zoo officials mixed her up with another polar bear born around the same time. After investigators made this discovery, genetic testing followed and confirmed that Tonja was actually Wolodja's sister.

Polar bear mother Tonja and daughter Hertha Credit: Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images

"If we had known about the relationship between Tonya and Wolodja, we would, of course, not have recommended the two polar bears for breeding. That was a mistake," Knieriem wrote.

"It must now be a matter of learning from such mistakes and putting our work in all areas even more on a scientific basis," he continued.

The bears are part of the European Endangered Species Programmes (EEP) breeding program, which works to maintain genetic diversity among polar bears in captivity. Due to the recent discovery, the zoo noted that neither Tonja nor Hertha would have offspring moving forward. Wolodja relocated to the Netherlands after Hertha's birth.