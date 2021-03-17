This $9 Bacon-Flavored Chew Toy Keeps My Puppy Entertained for Hours

Before bringing her home in November, I spent a lot of time researching the best dog toys for aggressive chewers, which is how I stumbled upon the Benebone Wishbone — a $9 toy that, I can attest, is great for both dogs and their owners. It's one of the only things that keeps Ari entertained for hours so I can work from home free from distraction. Despite her overflowing toy basket, it's the one she immediately grabs every morning to play with. She's currently teething and needs to bite on something at all times, and I can tell this eases some of her pain (and mine).