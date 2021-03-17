This $9 Bacon-Flavored Chew Toy Keeps My Puppy Entertained for Hours

Alex Warner is an e-commerce editor who is sharing her puppy's favorite chew toy.
Welcoming a new puppy into your home is exciting and overwhelming since there are many challenges you'll need to prepare for, perhaps one of the toughest being how to handle chewing. It's normal for young dogs to chew on things as a way to alleviate pain caused by incoming adult teeth. But it's not so great when your furniture or hands are the target. I learned all of this when I became a dog mom for the first time to my sweet Golden Retriever baby girl, Ari.
Before bringing her home in November, I spent a lot of time researching the best dog toys for aggressive chewers, which is how I stumbled upon the Benebone Wishbone — a $9 toy that, I can attest, is great for both dogs and their owners. It's one of the only things that keeps Ari entertained for hours so I can work from home free from distraction. Despite her overflowing toy basket, it's the one she immediately grabs every morning to play with. She's currently teething and needs to bite on something at all times, and I can tell this eases some of her pain (and mine).
Made from a durable nylon material, the long-lasting chew is packed with real bacon flavoring that Ari can't get enough of. Its unique, paw-friendly wishbone shape makes it easy for her to grip to get the best angles for chewing. When she's gnawing on her Benebone, it's like she's in a trance that can't be broken. Her best friend, Jango, is also a fan of the toy. Whenever he comes to play, they adorably pass it back and forth. And they aren't the only pups who love it.
The Benebone Wishbone is Amazon's best-selling dog chew toy, with over 25,000 five-star ratings from pet owners who agree it's a household staple for aggressive chewers.
Buy It! Benebone Real Bacon Durable Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, starting at $8.99; amazon.com
"Finally a chew toy that lasts," one wrote. "We have two Aussies who love to chew, and we haven't been able to find any chew toys that last… until this! The dogs love it and we still have it months later. The surface does get a bit rough from the chewing, but it doesn't seem to hurt their gums at all. Highly recommend!"
The Benebone wishbone comes in four sizes and in three flavors: real bacon, real chicken, and real peanut butter. Prices range between $9 and $20 depending on the size and flavor you choose for your pup. The company recommends replacing your Benebone toy once a month or sooner, depending on its wear, since bacteria will inevitably build up; its website has a chart with photos that show when you should replace it.
It's been almost two months since I purchased the wishbone, and Ari's toy only has moderate wear from her chewing it every single day. Based on its delicious taste, durability, and the time it affords me, this is the best dog chew toy on Amazon in my book, and I'd like to think Ari agrees!
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.