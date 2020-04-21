Beloved Rare Pale Orca Spotted Near Washington amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'He Stands Right Out'

Image zoom Howard Garrett/Orca Network

This unique orca is making an impression on whale watchers during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier this month, Orca Network’s Howard Garrett spotted and photographed Tl’uk. The male whale doesn’t bear the usual black-and-white coloring of other killer whales. Instead, Tl’uk has a light gray coloration. Occasionally, he is spotted swimming in the waters near Washington state. This particular transient orca has made a name for himself in the community and continues to delight fans in the middle of the pandemic.

“He stands right out,” Garrett told The Seattle Times. “I don’t know that there is anything different about him or his family. He seems to be the right size for his age and traveling with them, perfectly normal behavior. But he sure glows really bright.”

Garrett made the sighting standing on a dock, looking into the Puget Sound’s waters. He called the whales “powerful, graceful, beautiful beings.”

Image zoom Howard Garrett/Orca Network

“It is great to see that guy, just amazing,” said Garrett of Tl’uk, who is under 2 years old. “There is a certain mystical quality.”

Image zoom Howard Garrett/Orca Network

CNN reported that locals started taking notice of Tl’uk back in October, with animal lovers remarking on his unusual look. Whale watchers and tourists aboard an Island Adventures Whale Watching boat near Anacortes, Washington, spotted the rare creature at the time.

The grayish-white whale was first spotted in November 2018.

Image zoom Howard Garrett/Orca Network

Erin Gless, the lead naturalist at Island Adventures Whale Watching, an eco touring agency, told CNN the whale is not albino, and that experts are unsure how the calf ended up with its unique coloring.

Image zoom

Gless added that experts were initially concerned that the young whale’s coloring was linked to poor health, but, since that calf continues to gain weight and grow, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

