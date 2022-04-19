Bellamy Young Visits Shelter Dogs Recovering from Neglect to Raise Awareness About Animal Rescue

The Scandal star recently visited the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center, a facility designed to help highly fearful dogs grow more confident, which is located near Asheville, North Carolina

Bellamy Young is giving rescue animals a voice.

The Scandal star recently visited the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) near her hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. The state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to rehabilitating extremely fearful dogs — who are often the victims of abuse and neglect — and offering these innocent pets a second chance at a happy life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As a longtime animal advocate and ASPCA supporter, Young, 52, was eager to tour the facility and provide comfort and support to its residents. During her visit, the actress received a tour of the center and sat down with some of the dogs currently living at BRC.

These canines, once terrified of human interaction due to their experiences with puppy mills, hoarding, dog fighting, and cruelty, approached Young and accepted treats and gentle pats. This considerable progress for the pups shows that shelter animals can overcome tremendous obstacles when given room to heal.

Bellamy Young with Shelter Dogs Credit: courtesy ASPCA

"As an animal lover, I feel so lucky to have recently spent time at the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center near my hometown of Asheville, N.C. The team of behavior experts there is doing such important work to prepare fearful dogs for their second chance at happy lives with new, loving families," Young said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "The work the ASPCA does to rescue, rehabilitate, and place animals who experienced some of the most horrific forms of abuse is so badly needed, and witnessing it first-hand was an honor and an inspiration."

The ASPCA is grateful for Young too. Her support for the organization's efforts, like their work at the BRC, makes it possible for the nonprofit to help more homeless pets.

"It was such a pleasure to have Bellamy Young visit the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center, and we are grateful for her dedication to animals in need," Kate Pullen, the vice president of the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center, said about the visit. "Bellamy immersed herself in the treatment and play sessions alongside our expert behavior specialists and showed the dogs in our care — many rescued from horrific situations — love, patience, and comfort."

Bellamy Young with Shelter Dogs Credit: courtesy ASPCA

The BRC is a resource that helps numerous shelters nationwide by providing rescues with a place to transport dogs that aren't ready for adoption because of fear-based behavioral challenges. The center, specifically designed to rehabilitate these canines, has the time and experts these dogs need to enjoy a better future.

Additionally, the BRC contains The Learning Lab, a space for shelter professionals to learn specialized rehabilitation techniques that they can bring back and implement in their own rescues.