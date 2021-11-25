All the Adorable Moments From the 2021 National Dog Show that They Didn't Show on TV
Take a behind-the-scenes peek at all the fluff and fun NBC couldn't fit into its traditional Thanksgiving National Dog Show broadcast
Where the Fur Flies
Watching the National Dog Show Presented by Purina on NBC is a Thanksgiving Day tradition, but with over 1,500 dogs competing in the 2021 event, it's impossible to fit all that cuteness into one broadcast. Luckily, PEOPLE has a behind-the-scenes look at the moments you may have missed while tuning into the National Dog Show.
Read on to get a glimpse at all the adorable action happening outside the Best in Show ring.
Groomed and Glamorous
Getting ready for the dog show ring is like preparing for your wedding; some canine contestants go through hours of primping to look their best for the judges, which means human hair dryers are often required.
Stay Chill
For pups with fur that requires a little less maintenance, the backstage area is the perfect place to catch a quick power nap before strutting their stuff.
Twinning
It's not unusual to see double at a dog show since canines have to compete for Best in Breed before moving on for a chance to win Best in Show.
Starting Young
For the first time, the National Dog Show hosted the National Dog Show Junior, a competition designed to inspire young, aspiring dog handlers, this year.
More Furry Fun
Dog lovers can see the National Dog Show's junior handlers hard at work by tuning into The National Dog Show Junior, which will be available to stream on Peacock, along with even more National Dog Show extras, starting at 2 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day.