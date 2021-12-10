WATCH: Go Behind the Scenes of the Australian Firefighters Calendar's Pet-Filled Holiday Shoot

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is doing its part to spread holiday cheer with this video full of shirtless heroes and adorable animals

Fans of pets and pecs likely know that the Australian Firefighters Calendar is back for its 29th year.

The calendar series, which features shirtless Australian firefighters posing holding animals, on beaches and in their gear, already provided a sneak peek of what fans can expect from their 2022 products. And now, the Australian Firefighters Calendar is back to spread a little holiday cheer.

In the giving spirit, the Australian Firefighters Calendar shared footage from their holiday-themed photoshoots with PEOPLE. In the clip above, animal lovers will find hunky heroes holding, dogs, cats, goats and more, while surrounded by Christmas trees, fake snow and glitzy ornaments.

"Calendar fans would laugh at the number of bites, kicks and scratches the firefighters receive during the photoshoot. There are times I consider if we shouldn't have a full-time nurse on set, it can be like working in a zoo, it's fantastic fun!" Brett Cunliffe, the Australian Firefighters Calendar's lead photographer, said in a statement about the animal-filled shoots that lead to the final products.

For 2022, there will be six different editions of the internationally popular calendar series. The editions include the classic calendar, which features photos of the firefighters solo. There are also four animal editions — cats, dogs, horses, and mixed animals — where the heroes are joined by cute critters, including native Australian species. Finally, new for 2022, is the summer edition, which features firefighters sporting swimsuits instead of their work gear.

Every edition of the Australian Firefighters Calendar donates its proceeds to charity. In the past, the support has gone to Australian nonprofits, but since the calendars have fans across the globe, this year, the calendar series is expanding its charitable efforts.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar has teamed up with U.S.-based Greater Good Charities to support Greater Good Charities' Rescue Rebuild program, an effort that helps animals like those found in many of the calendar's spreads. he Greater Good Charities' Rescue Rebuild program is dedicated to renovating animal shelters, domestic violence shelters, and homeless shelters so that humans and animals in need can get the best care possible.

The 2022 Australian Firefighters Calendar will also support several other charities — both in America and Australia — including Australia's Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, which was played a pivotal roles in helping native animals recover from the effects of Australia's devastating 2019-2020 bushfire season.