Beer for Dogs! Busch Debuts Broth-Based Dog Brews So Owners Can Toss One Back with Their Pups
The pork bone broth "beer" comes in 12-oz. cans sold in four-packs
What's the legal drinking age in dog years?
On Wednesday, Busch Beer announced that it's expanding its reach to the animal kingdom by offering Dog Brews. The new 12-oz. canned drinks make it so any dog owner can enjoy a cold one with their pup companion — and don't worry, the canine-friendly brews are alcohol-free.
The doggy beverages include ingredients like bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, and ginger, all in a drinkable bone broth. Four-packs are sold online for $9.99 while supplies last, with additional Dog Brew merchandise also available to shop.
For every case of Dog Brew sold (six 4-packs), Busch will donate $1 to Best Friends Animal Society, up to $50,000. As a bonus, those who purchase Dog Brew on Wednesday, Aug. 26 — National Dog Day — will have a chance to win an official Dog Brew-branded bed from Busch.
"After a long day there’s nothing quite like having a Busch with a friend, and with so many new pet owners across America this year, we wanted to create a brew to give our fans a chance to share a Busch brew with their 'best friend,'" Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch, said in a press release.
"Additionally, we’re proud to be able to partner with Best Friends Animal Society and continue our efforts to help those furry friends still looking for a home."
The new dog-friendly product launch comes five months after Busch partnered with Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS) to incentivize customers to adopt dogs during the pandemic. In March and April, the company gave away free three-month supplies of beer to people who welcomed a new foster or forever dog.
The company implemented the initiative in response to animal shelters and rescue centers closing to visitors to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Busch also donated $25,000 to MARS to help find animals loving homes across the country.
"During these uncertain and lonelier times, people need an escape: cue the cute puppy memes and photos," said a spokesperson for Busch in a statement in March. "But as much as we need those cute puppy pics to help get us through social distancing, it’s actually them who need us."
Added the spokesperson: "Social distancing is better with a furry friend by your side and a cold beer in your hand."