Beer for Dogs! Busch Debuts Broth-Based Dog Brews So Owners Can Toss One Back with Their Pups

What's the legal drinking age in dog years?

On Wednesday, Busch Beer announced that it's expanding its reach to the animal kingdom by offering Dog Brews. The new 12-oz. canned drinks make it so any dog owner can enjoy a cold one with their pup companion — and don't worry, the canine-friendly brews are alcohol-free.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The doggy beverages include ingredients like bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, and ginger, all in a drinkable bone broth. Four-packs are sold online for $9.99 while supplies last, with additional Dog Brew merchandise also available to shop.

For every case of Dog Brew sold (six 4-packs), Busch will donate $1 to Best Friends Animal Society, up to $50,000. As a bonus, those who purchase Dog Brew on Wednesday, Aug. 26 — National Dog Day — will have a chance to win an official Dog Brew-branded bed from Busch.

"After a long day there’s nothing quite like having a Busch with a friend, and with so many new pet owners across America this year, we wanted to create a brew to give our fans a chance to share a Busch brew with their 'best friend,'" Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch, said in a press release.

"Additionally, we’re proud to be able to partner with Best Friends Animal Society and continue our efforts to help those furry friends still looking for a home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The new dog-friendly product launch comes five months after Busch partnered with Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS) to incentivize customers to adopt dogs during the pandemic. In March and April, the company gave away free three-month supplies of beer to people who welcomed a new foster or forever dog.

The company implemented the initiative in response to animal shelters and rescue centers closing to visitors to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Busch also donated $25,000 to MARS to help find animals loving homes across the country.

RELATED VIDEO: Brandon Mcmillan's Advice to Help Your Dog Cope With Separation Anxiety When You Return to Work

"During these uncertain and lonelier times, people need an escape: cue the cute puppy memes and photos," said a spokesperson for Busch in a statement in March. "But as much as we need those cute puppy pics to help get us through social distancing, it’s actually them who need us."