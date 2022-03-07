New Show Explores How Texas' 'Bee Czar' Is Working to Save Honeybees One Hive at a Time

Walter Schumacher speaks with the bee.

The Texas man runs The American Honey Bee Protection Agency by rescuing unwanted honeybee hives from destruction and relocating them to safe locations where the insects can pollinate peacefully — and Schumacher does most of it without protective equipment.

Schumacher says he can relocate hives without a sting because he can wordless communicate with the bees. The impressive rescue work has earned Schumacher the title Bee Czar, which is also the name of his new docuseries.

Bee Czar premieres Wednesday, Mar. 9 on Discovery Channel. The show follows Schumacher and his family as they rebuild their honey business, gutted by the pandemic, so they have more funds to save honeybee hives. Bee Czar also offers nature lovers a peek at how Schumacher manages to move bees without protective equipment.

Bee Czar Credit: Discovery Press

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Bee Czar ahead of its premiere. The clip above explores Schumacher's approach to beekeeping and bee rescue — and offers a peek at the wild places the American Honey Bee Protection Agency finds bees in need.

"The honeybee is a keystone species, and without them, we won't survive. That's why it's my mission and that of our nonprofit, The American Honeybee Protection Agency, to save the bees and ultimately save the world. We are excited to tell our story on the Discovery Channel through Bee Czar. You'll have to see what all the buzz is about but get ready for a wild ride!" Schumacher shared in a statement to PEOPLE, expanding on his comments about the importance of protecting the honeybee.