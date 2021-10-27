Pet Parents Say This $25 Washable Dog Bed Is a Game Changer for Their Pups (and Themselves)

Filled with plush polyfill, the rectangular dog bed has a removable cover with a soft fleece top, and non-skid bottom that helps keep it in place on slippery surfaces like hardwood or vinyl. It has a waterproof inner liner to help keep the filling dry if your pup has an accident. If an accident or spill does happen, the cover is machine washable and keeping it clean is a breeze. Plus, the dog bed is portable and designed for indoor and outdoor use. That means your pup can lounge on it at home, or in your car while you're on the go.