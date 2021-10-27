Pet Parents Say This $25 Washable Dog Bed Is a Game Changer for Their Pups (and Themselves)
If you've treated yourself to Bedsure's (human) bedding, you know why tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by its cozy sheet sets and comforters. Turns out, the beloved brand makes ultra-comfy bedding essentials for pets, too — and you can snag a top-rated dog bed for 35 percent off right now.
Filled with plush polyfill, the rectangular dog bed has a removable cover with a soft fleece top, and non-skid bottom that helps keep it in place on slippery surfaces like hardwood or vinyl. It has a waterproof inner liner to help keep the filling dry if your pup has an accident. If an accident or spill does happen, the cover is machine washable and keeping it clean is a breeze. Plus, the dog bed is portable and designed for indoor and outdoor use. That means your pup can lounge on it at home, or in your car while you're on the go.
Ideal for medium to large dogs, the bed runs from size medium to extra-large, and is available in black and gray. While price varies by size and color, the gray bed is on sale in every size. The best deal? The medium bed, ideal for dogs up to 45 pounds, is marked down to just $25 and some change right now.
The plush bed comes compression-sealed, so it might take up to 72 hours to expand. After you take it out of the bag, all you have to do is insert it into the cover, zip it up, and wait for it to reach its peak fluffliness.
More than 4,400 pet parents have given the dog bed a perfect rating on Amazon, and shoppers love that the cover is machine washable and easy to remove.
"I purchased this for my 13-year-old German Shepherd dog," one customer wrote. "She has lots of aches and pains now and she loves this bed. It's the right size for her, [and] it's very soft and comfy. She also has a lot of accidents, and with this bed I can just wash the cover and the mattress inside stays dry. I would buy it again."
One customer who bought two beds says they're "perfect all around — not just for the dogs but [also] for the caretaker. These beds are so easy to clean. That's huge in this household. [It's] easy to take off the cover and easy to put back on! Dogs throws up on the bed? No problem. Dog has another accident on the bed? No problem!"
She adds that it's "amazing" that the beds stay in place, and that "the inside cushion does not get destroyed by the dogs scratching their beds."
For a cozy bed your pup will love, shop the Bedsure Waterproof Dog Bed at Amazon before the deal disappears.
