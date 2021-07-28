The Cooling Orthopedic Dog Bed That Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with Is Just $27 Right Now
Having trouble finding the best orthopedic dog bed that actually offers support? According to Amazon shoppers, the Bedsure Dog Bed is ″well worth your money″ for its quality construction and orthopedic cushioning. In fact, this fan-favorite pet bed, which has been dubbed the number one best-selling dog bed on Amazon, is currently on sale and has been marked down 23 percent. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so you better act fast so you can grab Amazon's top-rated dog bed for as little as $27.
Available in three sizes (medium, large, and extra-large) and five colors, the Bedsure Dog Bed can suit a variety of home decor schemes. It also ensures that your pup always has a comfy spot to lounge in thanks to its cushioned design, which features a high-density egg-crate foam that evenly distributes your dog's weight and alleviates pressure and strain. Not only is it a favorite among pet owners for its versatility and expert-level orthopedic support, but also for its reversible sherpa and woven Oxford fabrics, which are soft to the touch and will keep your dog warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Both materials are incredibly durable and resistant to incessant scratching, chewing, and other messy activity. However, if a mess does arise, the bed's removable cover can easily be unzippered and cleaned.
Buy It! Bedsure Dog Bed $26.34—$36.54 (orig. $34.09—$47.29); amazon.com
In their reviews, Amazon shoppers report that the orthopedic pet bed accommodates dogs of a variety of different ages and breeds, many of whom suffer from illnesses such as arthritis.
"My dog is over 15-years-old with bad arthritis, and now sleeps most of the day," one customer shared. "Laid my dog on it and it was off to deep, deep snoozeville for him. I find he wakes up less now during the night." One German Shepherd owner added, "We've looked at many dog beds trying to find one that fits our standards, and this one is exactly what we've been searching for. It supports all her pressure points with the thick egg crate pad, and the cover is made of durable, high-quality materials."
For one reviewer, the Bedsure Dog Bed serves as a doggy-sized dupe for their own orthopedic mattress, which their dogs tend to stubbornly take over. "My dogs have annoyingly gotten used to sleeping [on] my memory foam mattress," they wrote. "My dogs took to this immediately, and I no longer have to argue with them to get in their own beds."
Several also praised its plush feel and sturdy construction. "The material is quite soft and so far so good at being chew resistant," one shopper said. "[Our dog] chews on everything. I will definitely be recommending this to a few of my friends, for their fur babies."
Grab the Bedsure Dog Bed on Amazon today while it's 23 percent off. Trust us, your dog will thank you.