The Cooling Orthopedic Dog Bed That Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with Is Just $27 Right Now

Available in three sizes (medium, large, and extra-large) and five colors, the Bedsure Dog Bed can suit a variety of home decor schemes. It also ensures that your pup always has a comfy spot to lounge in thanks to its cushioned design, which features a high-density egg-crate foam that evenly distributes your dog's weight and alleviates pressure and strain. Not only is it a favorite among pet owners for its versatility and expert-level orthopedic support, but also for its reversible sherpa and woven Oxford fabrics, which are soft to the touch and will keep your dog warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Both materials are incredibly durable and resistant to incessant scratching, chewing, and other messy activity. However, if a mess does arise, the bed's removable cover can easily be unzippered and cleaned.