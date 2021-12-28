This Couch-Like Orthopedic Dog Bed Is Supportive, 'Divinely Soft,' and Available in Large Sizes
Of the many items dog owners have to purchase, beds are among the hardest to shop for. After all, the right dog bed shouldn't just be cozy, but also spacious, supportive, and durable enough to withstand regular use by an energetic pup. Bed shopping for larger dogs can be an even bigger challenge, as the options that are the right size don't always have the right material and structure to handle the weight of bigger animals. One pick from Amazon, though, has rave reviews from thousands of shoppers for its ample surface and seriously supportive cushioning.
Available in four sizes (from 28 to 53 inches long) and three colors, the sofa-style Bedsure Orthopedic Bolster Dog Bed is a great choice for dogs who need some additional space and support, according to customers. Its memory-foam orthopedic egg crate foam filling is designed to support your pet's joints and distribute their weight evenly, while the substantially sized flannel-covered seat gives them a cozy resting spot. It has comfy bolstered walls for them to rest on, allowing your dog to sleep comfortably in a number of different positions, plus a lowered front for easy access and a non-skid bottom to prevent the bed from slipping as they settle in.
Although the bed is designed specifically for older and arthritic dogs, pups of all ages will undoubtedly enjoy its super soft feel. Owners of younger pets can rest easy knowing that it also comes with a waterproof inner liner to deal with accidents, as well as a two-sided zipper that easily removes the outer cover for washing. And with prices starting at just $40, it's a genuine steal, too.
"This is perfect for my aging pug," said one customer in their review. "He likes head support, and with its memory foam mattress, it's great for his hips, plus the easy access front makes it complete… very well made and the fabric is divinely soft."
"I used to have small individual beds but my dogs would all try to cram together into one, so I bought this large orthopedic bed and they love it!" raved another shopper. "I've had this for many months now and it's held up perfectly to all four of my dogs. I think it would be great for older dogs with joint issues as the foam is firm yet soft and comfortable."
Other reviewers noted the bed's high quality compared to its low price, as well as how even XL-sized dogs have plenty of room to spread out while sleeping thanks to the bed's impressive size.
Whether your pal could benefit from the additional space, the ultra-supportive foam, the open front, or all of the above, this Bedsure dog bed from Amazon will do the trick. Shop it below.
