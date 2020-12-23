Beave the beaver has become a sensation on TikTok for his obsession with any and all household items

Meet Beave, the Internet's Beloved Beaver Who's Making It Impossible for His Owner to Wrap Gifts

The Internet has a new star: Beave the beaver.

The precious animal has gone viral on TikTok in adorable videos taken by his owner, Nancy Coyne, who is rehabilitating Beave at her residence in New York's Hudson Valley, according to NPR.

Beave's Instagram and TikTok accounts, the latter of which has racked up more than 835k followers, features entertaining footage of the animal constantly grabbing things around the house and adding them to a "dam pile."

In one video on Instagram, Beave hilariously attempts to pick up a plunger — but to no avail.

A second video shows the animal carrying a small red chair off its back, while Coyne can be heard narrating Beave's actions as she films the scene.

Beave also makes Christmas gift wrapping very difficult for Coyne in another video, which features the animal nibbling away on a present.

"'What’s it like to rehab a beaver?' Well, apparently you can’t wrap Christmas presents when he needs attention," Coyne captioned the video. "Beaver kits have a strong need for socialization and bonding time. A STRONG need."

Coyne, a wildlife rehabilitator with Raising the Wild, said in an interview with NPR's Weekend Edition that Beave "started just kind of collecting anything that he could get his little paws on" throughout the house.

"So anything that was at his height, you know, around the house he would grab," she said. "He does seem to like doorways. He dams a lot in front of my front door."

Coyne rescued Beave back in May after he was found abandoned outside. He was only 3 weeks old.

"I received a call, as I normally do for a lot of rehabs, and the woman said that she had found a baby beaver on the side of the road," Coyne said. "So I said, 'Of course you can bring it to me.' "

Coyne said she plans to keep Beave for the next two years, during which she'll help him adjust to the outdoors until he is ready to return to the wild. "Around the age of 2, his hormones should start to kick in like they would in the wild," she said. "And he's going to want to set out to find a mate."