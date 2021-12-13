WATCH: French Zoo's Panda Twins Make Their Adorable, Bumbling Public Debut

Panda twins Huanlili and Yuandudu, born in August, made their public debut at the Beauval Zoo near Paris on Saturday

Huanlili and Yuandudu have taken their first clumsy steps into the limelight.

The female panda twins, born at France's Beauval Zoo in August, made their public debut on Saturday. For the big moment, the cubs' zoo home, located near Paris, shared a video of the panda pair taking slow, unsteady steps, attempting to scale small rocks, and rolling around on their fluffy black and white backs.

Huanlili and Yuandudu are only the second and third cubs born in France, according to The Associated Press. The first cub born in the country, Yuan Meng, arrived in 2017.

All of the France-born pandas have the same parents, mom Huan Huan and dad Yuan Zi. The panda parents are on loan to the Beauval Zoo from China.

panda twins debut Credit: Getty

The twins will eventually move to China as well to help bolster the country's native panda population.

Chinese officials announced in July that since the number of giant pandas in the wild had surpassed 1,800, the species will be reclassified as "vulnerable," according to NBC News, and will no longer be considered endangered.

panda twins debut Credit: Getty

For the next couple of years, Huanlili and Yuandudu will stay put in France to delight zoo guests and grow into happy, healthy adults. The four-month-old cubs' names were announced in November by France's soccer star Kylian Mbappe and Chinese Olympic diving champion Zhang Jiaqi. The athletes are also the twins' godparents.