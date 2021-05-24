2 Bears at English Zoo Shot and Killed After Escaping Enclosure and Attacking Boar

The Zoological Society of London's Whipsnade Zoo decided to euthanize the bears, named Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, as the animals posed "an immediate threat to human life"

Two brown bears were shot dead by zookeepers Friday after the animals escaped their enclosure at the Zoological Society of London's Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire, England.

The female bears, named Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, escaped when a tree fell and formed a bridge from their habitat into the neighboring wild boar enclosure. The zoo decided to euthanize the bears as they posed "an immediate threat to human life" after one of them attacked a boar, said the zoo's chief curator, Malcolm Fitzpatrick, according to CNN.

"As brown bears are strong and dangerous predators, our first priority is safety — we must quickly make decisions informed by our experience and expertise to protect our people, guests, and our other animals," Fitzpatrick told CNN.

Fitzpatrick said that the zookeepers' actions "prevented any further loss of life," as the fence around the boar's enclosure was low enough for the bears to escape. Although keepers arrived on the scene in minutes, tranquilizing the bears was not an option because the animals could've remained "unpredictable and aggressive" for at least 20 minutes after being tranquilized.

"As zookeepers and animal carers, this situation is something we train to deal with through regular, rigorous drills — but one that we always hope we'll never have to face," Fitzpatrick said, adding that he was "devastated" over the incident.

