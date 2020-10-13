This silly and sweet clip was filmed at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire, which cares for orphaned black bear cubs

Apple Picking Season Is Here and It Has Rescue Bears Squealing with Delight

Bears can't enjoy all the spoils of autumn, missing out on staples like the pumpkin spice latte and Halloween hayride, but there are a few fall traditions that appeal to bears and humans alike.

Bear adores apple picking, and here is the video to prove it. John Fusco took the above footage of several black bears making happy snacking sounds over a pile of apples at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire, and posted it to Twitter.

"Have you ever heard bear cubs make their 'sound of contentment'?" Fusco posted along with the clip, which now has over 420,000 views on Twitter.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Kilham Bear Center is a sanctuary for orphaned black bear cubs from New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts that cares for the baby animals until they are ready to be released back into the wild. Fusco was at the forested facility dropping off the apples seen in the video when he decided to film the bears' reaction. He is one of several animal lovers who provide the Kilham Bear Center with fruits and acorns for the cubs.

Rae Wynn-Grant, a conservation scientist and large carnivore ecologist, told the outlet that bears rarely vocalize, making the positive noises in Fusco's video even more of a treat.

"They’re obviously in a healthy sanctuary ... it kind of makes sense that they would be cooing and telling us how great they feel," Wynn-Grant shared.

Fusco is pleased with the small clip's success because it has helped raise money for the sanctuary, and has also raised awareness about some of the problems black bears face.

"It’s raising the love for bears and then that gets people interested in conserving them," he told the Los Angeles Times.