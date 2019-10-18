Transylvanian Bears Have Loud, Pushy Fight Over What Appears to Be a Large Rock

The loud, brash disagreement ended like many disagreements do, with no clear victor.

By Kelli Bender
October 18, 2019 04:55 PM

Friends argue over the silliest things.

In the case of these two bears, it appears to be over a rather large rock.

Footage of the agitated animals was captured late at night in Transylvania, and the resulting video shows the bears yelling at each other.

Soon words turn to pushes, and the pushes turn into an angry dance over and around the rock, which serves as the third star of this clip.

After fighting for several seconds, the bears appear to scare a few other animals in the area, who can be been seen running around, eyes aglow, in the background.

