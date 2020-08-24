Bear Experiencing a Snack Attack Eats Garbage and Then Goes to the Store for a Bag of Chips

The power of the munchies knows no bounds. The urge to snack is a desire felt by many species, or at least humans and bears.

According to UPI, Adina Baido recently walked out of a Safeway store in Kings Beach, California, and almost ran into a bear. Luckily, she managed to avoid bumping into the furry shopper and was able to step back and film the animal.

Baido's footage shows the bear casually eating from a trash can outside the store. Concerned about her own food that she just bought, Baido took her groceries to her car and then returned to the store to see what the animal was up to.

By that point, the bear had strolled into the store looking for less a trashy snack. It didn't take long for a display of chips to catch the animal's eyes. Baido captured two more videos of her wild interaction with the bear, one of which shows the animal walking out through the store's automatic doors with a bag of Tostitos, but reportedly no salsa.

Baido told KUTV that the run-in with the wild animal was both "scary" and "the coolest story I get to tell for always."