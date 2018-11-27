Bear Strolls Into California Highway Patrol Office Like It Owns the Joint

Some folks are just blessed with a certain confidence, a certain je n’ais se quoi, that allows them to sidle into any room like the space was made for them.

Sometimes those folks are bears.

According to the Associated Press, a bear decided to see how humans lived by popping on its hind legs and walking into a California Highway Patrol (CHP) facility on Nov. 17.

The Donner Pass office of CPH in Trukee captured the entire intrusion on video. In the clip, the bear is shown getting onto its hind legs to open the door to the Donner Pass Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility. After stepping in, the bear returns to four paws to peruse the vending machines and the other rooms of the building. Eventually, the unexpected guest, followed by two officers, waltzes out of the same doorway it came in.

There were no injuries or damage reported in connection to the bear’s visit, though the animal did stop by the facility again on Nov. 21, this time they choosing not to enter the building, but instead sniff the outdoor trash cans, reports USA Today.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, some bears can lose their fear of humans if they repeatedly find a food source near humans and don’t get frightened away. The best way to avoid unwanted, up-close bear encounters is to make trash cans inaccessible to outdoor animals. HSUS also advises rethinking the use of bird feeders and keeping your grill and compost areas as clean and enclosed as possible.