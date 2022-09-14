Bear Barges into California 7-Eleven to Enjoy a Late-Night Candy Bar Shopping Spree

A large bear shocked a 7-Eleven employee by repeatedly entering a California convenience store to snack on candy bars.

On September 6, cashier Christopher Kinson, 54, was working the night shift at a 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, California, when he saw the store's door open — but no one entered.

According to SWNS, he looked down to the bottom of the open door and found a brown bear chewing on a selection of late-night snacks.

"Initially, I was surprised. I see the door open, and I don't see a torso, and I am like, 'oh my god. It's a bear," Kinson told SWNS, adding that "the bear was about 20% to 30% bigger in real life" compared to photos.

After spotting the wild animal, Kinson stayed out of the bear's way as it raided the convenience store.

"I always kept my distance, and I had the back door near me so I could escape if it charged me," Kinson said of the encounter. "I was scared initially, but they just want to eat. You always have to be careful, though. We don't know how exactly they are thinking."

The bear took several trips to complete its shopping spree, repeatedly entering and leaving the store to grab one or two candy bars at a time.

"It's funny. It's like it was purposely polite to take one candy bar at a time; it's almost like it had manners," the 7-Eleven cashier said of the bear's behavior.

After 30 minutes of shopping and snacking, the bear took a break from entering the store. Kinson took the opportunity to block the door during the animal's absence.