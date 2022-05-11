It took several hours to free the brown bear who became trapped between two trailers on the amusement park's backlot

Bear Has to Be Rescued After Getting Trapped at a Calif. Six Flags Amusement Park

The Los Angeles County Fire Department along with other officials helped free a trapped bear at a local amusement park last week.

According to a release from the department, "Engine 76 and Battalion 6 responded to a call for service involving a bear who had found its way onto the back lot of Six Flags Magic Mountain and had gotten stuck between two Conex trailers."

"The crew was quickly joined by Heavy Rescue 103, USAR 136 [an LAFD task force], California Fish and Game, and the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control. They worked diligently and patiently for the next several hours to free the bear."

LAFD's statement went on to describe how USAR 136 "was successful in utilizing its equipment to move one of the trailers to gain better access to the bear once it had been sedated."

A picture at the scene shows the animal lying on its side while officials surrounded it to place it in a fabric zippered tarp.

"The bear was then packaged for transport, so that it could be safely relocated by personnel from Fish and Game," the statement concluded.

California is home to various forms of wildlife, with coyotes, mountain lions and rattlesnakes among the more potentially dangerous animals local to the Los Angeles area and its environs.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is in the Valencia area of Santa Clarita, Calif., about 25 miles north of LA.

While bears have been seen in LA as well as other California cities, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife notes that they are more prevalent in Lake Tahoe, in the Sierra Nevada Mountains straddling the border of California and Nevada, and play an important part in the area's ecosystem.

Just last month, a family in Lake Tahoe discovered a group of bears had moved onto their property.

According to the nonprofit BEAR League, the family recently found out a mother bear, along with her three cubs and one adopted cub, had been hibernating in a crawl space under their home.

The family had been unaware the bears were underneath them, though they occasionally noticed "odd rumbling, snoring-like noises," BEAR League said in a post to Facebook.

"When it came time to go to sleep for the winter [the mother bear] found a house with an unsecured crawl space opening and ushered all the kids inside and told them to Be Quiet and Go to Sleep," they wrote. "It was a home where people lived and they thought they heard some odd rumbling, snoring-like noises but ignored it because it simply didn't make sense... and the neighbors said they were imagining it because they didn't hear anything."

Then, the mother bear emerged from the home to the surprise of the family, who immediately called the organization.

"Today the bear family awoke and prepared to exit and the people in the house could no longer deny there was probably a bear under the house," BEAR League said. "So they called the BEAR League and we arrived immediately."

"We un-invited Mama Bear, not yet aware there were four more bears under the house," they added.

A picture posted by the non-profit appeared to show the mother bear attempting to hide behind a tree.