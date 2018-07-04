This Bear in a Hot Tub Drinking a Margarita Is All of Us Today

Kate Hogan
July 04, 2018 01:02 PM

Here’s how we should all be celebrating today.

Earlier this week, Altadena, California, resident Mark Hough shared a video of a bear who’d hopped his fence and climbed down into his hot tub.

The bear was enjoying his time in the bubbles, but needed a little something extra. So he found a margarita Hough had left behind and downed it.

Though many vacationers would kick back in that way for a full day (or as long as doctors recommend staying in a hot tub for), the bear soon got bored and meandered into the nearby woods, where he presumably took a nice long nap.

Wishing you as relaxing of a day as this dude.

