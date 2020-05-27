Brown Bear Surprises Family on Hike, Closely Follows 12-Year-Old Boy Down Italian Hill

The close call, which was caught on camera, ended with the bear peacefully walking away from the family

Cats may be known for their curiosity, but they don't have a monopoly on the trait. Bears can be quite inquisitive too.

Take the bear in this video shared by Loris Calliari, which shows a brown bear closely following a boy that has captured its attention.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the New York Times, the clip shows 12-year-old Alessandro Breda strolling down an Italian hill in the Dolomites while on a hike with his family in Adamello-Brenta Nature Park in Trentino. And, of course, the other star of the clip is the massive bear lumbering behind Breda.

The boy was calm about the surprise encounter filmed by Calliari — his mother's boyfriend — until his grandma started yelling in fear. Luckily, the outburst did not upset the wild animal, which eventually walked off without bothering the family.

Breda told Italian broadcaster RAI, as reported by the New York Times, that he kept calm because he had recently watched a bear encounter safety video.

"I’d learned that if you yell, the bear becomes agitated and becomes much more aggressive," the 12-year-old told the outlet.

Claudio Groff, the coordinator of the large carnivores division of the Forestry and Wildlife Department of the Autonomous Province of Trento, said the boy handled the encounter well.