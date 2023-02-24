Ben the Bear Escapes from His Enclosure at the St. Louis Zoo for the Second Time in a Month

Andean bear Ben got out of his outdoor habitat at the St. Louis Zoo Thursday, marking his second escape attempt this month.

According to a press release from Missouri zoo, the Zoo Animal Emergency Response protocol was implemented when the animal escaped around 1 p.m.

"Guests and staff on grounds were quickly escorted into various indoor facilities while team members secured Ben, which took approximately 50 minutes from start to finish," the release stated.

St. Louis Zoo. Raymond Boyd/Getty

The first time Ben, 4, set himself free was on Feb. 7.

"Ben got out by meddling with the steel mesh in just the right spot of the outdoor habitat, causing a cable to give way, which then allowed him to work his way out," the release said.

At the time, team members secured the habitat by adding stainless steel cargo clips rated at 450 pounds tensile strength, but it was not enough to keep Ben contained.

"Our team will continue to work collaboratively and consult with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Bear Taxon Advisory Group to investigate other alternative ways to secure the habitat," the statement added.