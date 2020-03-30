Let This Bear Emerging From Hibernation Comfort You in This Time of Social Distancing

President Donald Trump recently extended the federal government’s social distancing guidelines to April 30 to “slow the spread” of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With social distancing set to continue for another month, now is a good time to turn to the hibernation experts: bears.

Every year different bear species hunker down to ride out the winter in low-energy solitude and they seem to have no problem with staying in place for weeks at a time.

Along with being able to teach us how to social distance patiently, they also have advice on how to emerge from your hibernation gracefully when the time comes.

Take a look at this hibernation etiquette lesson from Boo the grizzly bear, who lives at the Grizzly Bear Refuge in Golden, British Columbia, according to The Guardian.

In this clip, captured by refuge manager Nicole Gangnon, Boo is seen poking his head out of the snow and then gingerly lifting the rest of his post-hibernation body out behind him.

The entire move only takes a few seconds and is done with minimal awkwardness. — it also helps that Gannon is there cheering the “big boy” on.

“Mama’s so proud of you,” she coos as Boo groggily takes in the outside world for the first in months.

So what did we learn? When the social distancing guidelines come to an end, take it slow in the outside world and don’t forget to cheer each other on.

