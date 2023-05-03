Bear Spooks Principal by Popping Out of Dumpster at Elementary School — Watch the Shocking Clip!

James Marsh was unlocking the dumpster outside the West Virginia school when a black bear popped its head out of the container and started climbing toward the principal

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 3, 2023 03:15 PM

A West Virginia elementary school principal was caught off guard when he went outside to handle the trash on Monday — and it was quite a hairy situation.

After unlocking the school's dumpster, James Marsh came face to face with the large black bear stuck inside the container.

In footage shared by the Nicholas County Board of Education on Facebook, a black bear pops out of the dumpster as soon as Marsh unlocks it. The pair's faces are inches apart. Once Marsh registers that he's staring at a bear, he takes off running. Thankfully the bear took off, too, in the opposite direction.

"Who says principals don't deserve hazard pay????," reads the caption shared with the video. The encounter occurred on May 1, 2023, at 7:16 am outside Zela Elementary School.

"That was a big surprise. I was not expecting that" Marsh later told WSAZ 3. "You throw trash in a dumpster and you throw things in it, but you really don't expect things to come out.

The bear encounter was a first for Marsh. "I have not been that close to one, and I doubt many people have," the principal said.

Bear jumps out of dumpster and shocks principal
Newsflare

"I didn't even get to open the lid," he added. "It just popped out of there like a jack-in-the-box. It let out a pretty loud growl or roar, actually, and that was about the most intimidating thing of the whole event."

Marsh said his students had some advice for him for the next time he finds himself staring down a bear. "I had a couple of little girls tell me when you see a bear, you're not supposed to run," he shared.

According to Marsh, the footage of his bear run-in has gone viral amongst his students at Zela Elementary School. "The students at the school, they wanted to see it, and I showed it to all of them," he said. "They thought it was just hilarious."

Bear jumps out of dumpster and shocks principal
Newsflare

Marsh, on the other hand, was not laughing during the incident. "I think both of us were equally surprised," Marsh said, referencing the bear. "When you're that close, they don't seem that friendly."

Going forward, the principal has some plans to prevent the school's dumpster from housing any more bears. The West Virginia DNR — which had provided the lock Marsh was using after another bear was caught poking around the dumpster — returned to the school following the principal's big bear moment to offer additional security measures, Marsh explained to WSAZ 3.

"We want that guy to go find his meals someplace else," he added.

Related Articles
Dog Meat Rescue Dogs Find Homes
17 Golden Retrievers Among the 22 Dogs Rescued from Dog Meat Farms and Flown to U.S. to Find Homes
A bronze sculpture created by artist Astri Tonoian in memory of Freya the walrus is being unveiled on April 29, 2023 in Oslo, Norway.
Sculpture of Freya the Boat-Sinking Walrus Unveiled 8 Months After Animal's Controversial Death
Patches the Cat Update
Patches the 40-Lb. Rescue Cat Is Adjusting Wonderfully to His New Home and Viral Fame, Owner Says
Choupette Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette Skips Met Gala to 'Stay Peacefully & Cozy at Home'
Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" TOUT
Taylor Swift Kills Time with a Cat Quip During Technical Difficulty at Atlanta Show: 'Dad Joke from Hell!'
JoJo Siwa Mourns Puppy Death
JoJo Siwa Announces Her Puppy Died from an 'Accident': 'My Heart Hurts'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrmKWQ6vDk1/ Verified The family is growing. Meet Schnelly. 🐷 3h
Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger's Pet Pig
SUZHOU, CHINA - MAY 06: (CHINA OUT) A female Rafetus swinhoei (also known as Yangtze giant softshell turtle) is seen in the mud at Suzhou Zoo on May 6, 2015 in Suzhou, Jiangsu province of China. Organized by Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) and China's Institute of Zoology (IOZ), artificial insemination in a pair of the only left one-hundred-year-old Rafetus swinhoei was conducted in southeast China's Suzhou Zoo and gained success which meant that there existing hope to save the world's largest freshwater turtle species. Rafetus swinhoei is an extremely rare species of softshell turtle found in Vietnam and China. Only four living individuals are known and it is listed as critically endangered in the IUCN Red List. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)
Giant Softshell Turtle Facing Extinction After Last Known Female Dies
rare black fox named shadow
Rare Black Fox Named Shadow Rescued in Wales After 2-Week Search
Choupette and Karl Lagerfeld
All About Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat Choupette
The 100th Koala bear has been born at an Australian Zoo, sparking hopes for survival of the iconic Australian species...The Australian Reptile Park were thrilled when they spotted tiny flutters coming from the pouch of Ash the koala.
Australian Reptile Park Announces the Birth of Its 100th Koala Joey: 'A Significant Achievement'
Kevin Smith dog death
Kevin Smith Mourns the Death of His Dog (and Frequent Costar) Shecky: 'No Day Is Promised'
John Mulaney, dog Petunia
John Mulaney's Dog Petunia Dies: 'Loved You from the First Moment'
A cow was on the loose today after a senior prank gone wrong in Chicago
Cow Gets Loose on Suburban Chicago Streets in High School Prank Gone Wrong
chris evans dog jinx dog food
Chris Evans Says Dogs — Like His Rescue Pup Dodger — Are 'Superheroes': 'They Have Such Courage'
Crazy photo shows snake eating fish at Landa Park in New Braunfels
Hobby Photographer Captures Shocking Shots of Big Texas Snake Unhinging its Jaw to Swallow Fish