Florida Bear Invades Front Porch and Destroys Christmas Decorations Before Fleeing

Kelli Bender
December 19, 2018 05:25 PM

You’ve heard of “Florida Man,” now meet “Florida Bear.”

According to WPTV, a destructive and curious black bear decided to get a taste of suburban life, barging up to the front door of a Naples home.

The brief but shocking visit was caught on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera. The footage shows the bear clambering up onto the front porch and batting over the home’s holiday decorations.

Instead of dealing with the bear face-to-face, the homeowner opted to shout “Bear! Go Away!” over the doorbell camera’s intercom. The bear got the message.

The clip the homeowner shared from his doorbell camera shows the bear running off after getting a talking to, leaving behind a heap of chewed up Christmas décor.

According to CBS Miami, no humans or animals were harmed during this encounter, but a snowman figurine did lose its head.

