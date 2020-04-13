3 Bear Cubs Are Rescued by Police After Their Mom Was Struck and Killed by Truck in Virginia

Image zoom

Three black bear cubs are “safe and sound” after their mother was killed on a Virginia highway, according to the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

On Easter Sunday, the Virginia State Police rescued three orphaned cubs whose mom was fatally struck by a truck on the I-64 in Rockbridge County, the animal hospital said on their website.

The cubs, who were in the area when their mother died on Saturday, had climbed about 50 to 60 feet up a nearby tree shortly following the incident.

Officials said the cubs were brought down from the tree when police officers enlisted the help from BARC Electric, who used a cherry picker to reach the tall branches. Jimmy Southers Auto Towing & Repairs also pitched in when the cherry picker became stuck in the mud.

“Three orphaned bear cubs are safe & enjoying an #Easter feast at the Wildlife Center of Virginia thanks to the efforts of #VSP Area 39 Trooper Nathan Combs, BARC Electric Cooperative & Jimmy Southers Auto Towing & Repairs in Lexington,” the Virginia State Police wrote on their Facebook page on Sunday.

“Their mother was struck & killed on I-64 in #Rockbridge County late Saturday night. Two cubs were spotted nearby heading for a tree. Early this morning, Trooper Combs went to the scene to see if he could locate the cubs and found 3 of them huddled up in a tree. He contacted Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries & the wheels were put in motion for Operation Easter Cub Rescue!”

According to Wildlife Center of Virginia, both BARC Electric and Jimmy Southers Auto Towing & Repairs refused pay for their service.

“These cubs are safe and sound!” the organization tweeted. “Their story would have been very different if it weren’t for the immense care and compassion shown by everyone involved in their rescue.”

Staffers at Wildlife Center of Virginia estimate that the mama bear was about about 6 to 7 years old when she was struck and killed by the truck. Her cubs, who are all female ranging from 5.67 to 6.35 pounds. in weight, were found to be “in good health” when they arrived to the hospital, they said.

The wildlife hospital plans on releasing the cubs back into the wild in Spring 2021. For now, they are seeking donations for their food and care.