Wild Wedding Crasher: Curious Bear Interrupts Wedding Photoshoot, Walks Down Aisle

Here comes the bear!
A wedding photoshoot in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, had to take a break when it was interrupted by a furry interloper. According to WBIR, Leah McMahan, owner of Gypsy Soul Photography & Salon, was photographing Sarina and Cory Brewer on their wedding day amongst the Great Smoky Mountains, when she noticed a bear in her shots.
“Here is the monstrous photo bomber that jacked my heart rate up to Jesus while shooting a bride and groom in Gatlinburg today ….,” McMahan posted on her Facebook along with the few photos of the bear she was able to capture.
In the photos, the wedding crasher appears to be a bit curious about wedding logistics, eyeing the couple’s decorations and even taking a walk down the aisle.
Luckily, the ceremony area, where the bear was hanging out, was empty aside from the couple and McMahan. The wedding guests were all at a different location for the reception, reports the New York Post.
After practicing its wedding day strut, the bear walked back into the woods, leaving McMahan with a particularly memorable wedding shoot.