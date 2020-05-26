A viral video shows the bear expertly opening the car's passenger door before bolting after hearing screams from the car's owners

Bear Attempts to Break Into Mercedes, But Owners Scream So Loud They Scare It Off

One black bear seems to be looking for a new ride!

A new video shows a wild animal trying to break into a parked silver Mercedes-Benz car in Asheville, North Carolina, as the vehicle's owner watches and films from afar.

The owners were able to capture the unbelievable moment on video, showing the bear expertly open the car's passenger door before bolting off as onlookers began to scream.

As the footage begins with the bear approaching the car, someone yells, "Bear! Go home!" while one woman asks, "Are you sure you locked the door?" When the animal continues towards the car, another person shouts, "Don’t f--- with the Mercedes!"

It wasn't until the group began wildly screaming and shouting — not unlike an alarm system — that the stunned bear ran off, leaving the car door ajar.

The video first went viral on TikTok, where it was shared by Jacob Bean (@madlyexplore) and amassed nearly 6.4 million views and 1.7 million likes as of May 26.

Christina Fuentes later posted the video to her Instagram, and included a few clips of the damage inside the car, as this apparently wasn't the first time the bear managed to get into the vehicle.

"You asked for it and here it is lol!! This is my original footage with additional of the traces of the bear in our car 😵😵😵," she wrote, before adding, "And the famous man screaming in the background is @jramos1990 🤣🤣🤣."

While everyone in the group could be heard yelling in the footage, one person in particular began the shouting match and stood out as the loudest scream.