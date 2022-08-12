Bear Appears Intoxicated After Suspected Consumption of Product Known as 'Mad Honey' in Turkey

The bear appears almost human-like as it sits in the back of a pick-up truck with her eyes wide open

By
Published on August 12, 2022 04:31 PM
High Bear
Bear in Turkey . Photo: dokuz8haber/Twitter

After a brown bear in Turkey seemed to have gotten her paws on some "mad honey," the cub was in for a surprise.

The Guardian reported that the bear was rescued on Thursday after it was believed to have become intoxicated following consumption of an excessive amount of a product known in Turkish as "deli bal."

According to the outlet, the honey is made by beekeepers in the Kaçkar mountains near the Black Sea. There, a species of rhododendron flowers produce a neurotoxin called grayanotoxin, The Guardian shared.

The honey is then produced when bees pollinate the rhododendron flowers containing the neurotoxin, Insider reported per a press release from Texas A&M University.

The release explained that the honey produced is the most expensive in the world, costing $166 per pound, and when it is consumed it can cause "feelings of euphoria and even hallucinations" along with "light-headedness," according to anthropology professor Vaughn Bryant.

The Guardian reported that the honey can also be used for an assortment of medical conditions including hypertension and impotence.

According to the release from Texas A&M, consuming too much of the honey can cause vomiting, diarrhea, loss of consciousness, seizures and in rare cases, death.

Footage of the bear in the aftermath of the apparent consumption was shared to Twitter by dokuz8Haber, a Turkish media outlet. In the clip, the cub is seen sitting upright in an almost human-like position with its eyes wide open in the back of a truck.

The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry shared its own footage of the bear on Twitter, confirming that she was "in good health" and being treated by their team — according to a translation of the text.

After proposing to give the bear a name they later tweeted that they are calling her "Balkız."

Related Articles
Gail Simmons just became a U.S. citizen
Celebrities Who Became U.S. Citizens
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
Greenfield Police Department
Orphaned Bear Cub Being Nursed Back to Health After Mom, 2 Cubs Killed in Accident
Meghan King Goes Instagram Official with Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Biden Owens: 'Meet My Man'
All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2021
Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source
Image
BONUS BOOK John and Yoko's Troubled Road Part II
Catching up with my favorite Mad Men
The Most Nostalgia-Inducing Cast Reunions Through the Years
bear rescue
After 17 Years in Tiny Cages, 9 Bears Are Moving to a 'Species-Appropriate' Sanctuary in Vietnam
Payton Gendron arrives for a hearing at the Erie County Courthouse on May 19, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Gendron is accused of killing 10 people and wounding another 3 during a shooting at a Tops supermarket on May 14 in Buffalo. The attack was believed to be motivated by racial hatred.
Spectator Shouts at Buffalo Shooting Suspect During Brief Court Appearance: 'You're a Coward!'