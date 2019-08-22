This Giant Beagle-Shaped Airbnb is the Perfect Place to Spend National Dog Day

National Dog Day is Monday, August 26, and it’s also the perfect excuse to go on a quick trip with your favorite pooches.

While there are plenty of amazing pet-friendly hotels, parks and other attractions for you and your canine to visit, these places probably aren’t shaped like a giant dog.

This Airbnb is.

Named the Dog Bark Park Inn B&B, this Cottonwood, Idaho oasis for dog lovers is “a beagle-shaped one-unit inn where being in this doghouse is a GOOD thing and comfortable to boot!” according to locale’s description on Airbnb.

Along with offering guests the chance to stay in a dog-shaped house, this getaway also offers “expansive views of prairie grain fields” and mountains, a library of books and games, complimentary breakfast treats and quick access to the “Dog Bark Park visitor center, gift shop and artist studio where owners Dennis & Frances fashion canine carvings by chainsaw.”

All of this available to you and your dog for a base rate of $132 per night.

For those who don’t have a canine of their own, but still want to celebrate National Dog Day, Airbnb Experiences offers travelers and locals alike a chance to try out a variety of different dog-centered adventures like, hiking Los Angeles’ Runyon Canyon with a rescue dog, or enjoying a San Diego beach day with a bunch of shelter pups.

Both of these Airbnb Experiences come with the added benefit of giving back to canines in need. All of the proceeds from these experiences go directly to non-profits that support shelter pets.