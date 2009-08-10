Beach Babes: Celeb Hunks with Dogs!

It's woofs and waves! These Hollywood hotties spend quality time by the sea with their barking buddies
By Andrea Desimone Updated January 04, 2022 05:07 PM

1 of 8

RUNNING BUDDY

Credit: INF

Matthew McConaughey finds a running partner in his pup BJ as the two take a jog along the shores of Malibu beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

KEEPING DRY

Credit: Michael Williams/startraks

He might be dating a supermodel, but a shirtless Orlando Bloom cuddles up to his adorable Yorkie puppy after a swim on Georgica Beach in East Hampton, N.Y.

3 of 8

HEAVY LIFTING

Credit: Splash News Online

After kayaking with his two sons, Pierce Brosnan’s pooch hangs to the side as he drags his boat up the Hawaiian beach.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

GARCIA & ME

Credit: Fame

Owen Wilson enjoys a boy’s day out along the California coastline with his beloved dog Garcia.

Advertisement

5 of 8

RUN FOR IT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

With partner Charlize Theron (not pictured) watching from their Malibu beach house, Stuart Townsend fires up for a game of fetch with his two dogs.

6 of 8

SNIFF IT OUT

Credit: Flynet

Kiefer Sutherland lets his furry friend lead the way while patrolling Malibu beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

MIAMI VICE

Credit: Pichichi/ Splash News Online

Muy caliente! John Legend pulls his bulldog down Ocean Drive while ditching his shirt to beat the scorching Miami heat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 8

PLAYING LIFEGUARD

Credit: Splash News Online

Don’t drop me! Reality star Brody Jenner uses his muscles to keep his mom’s dog, Bentley, from hitting Malibu surf.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Desimone