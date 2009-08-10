Beach Babes: Celeb Hunks with Dogs!
RUNNING BUDDY
Matthew McConaughey finds a running partner in his pup BJ as the two take a jog along the shores of Malibu beach.
KEEPING DRY
He might be dating a supermodel, but a shirtless Orlando Bloom cuddles up to his adorable Yorkie puppy after a swim on Georgica Beach in East Hampton, N.Y.
HEAVY LIFTING
After kayaking with his two sons, Pierce Brosnan’s pooch hangs to the side as he drags his boat up the Hawaiian beach.
GARCIA & ME
Owen Wilson enjoys a boy’s day out along the California coastline with his beloved dog Garcia.
RUN FOR IT
With partner Charlize Theron (not pictured) watching from their Malibu beach house, Stuart Townsend fires up for a game of fetch with his two dogs.
SNIFF IT OUT
Kiefer Sutherland lets his furry friend lead the way while patrolling Malibu beach.
MIAMI VICE
Muy caliente! John Legend pulls his bulldog down Ocean Drive while ditching his shirt to beat the scorching Miami heat.
PLAYING LIFEGUARD
Don’t drop me! Reality star Brody Jenner uses his muscles to keep his mom’s dog, Bentley, from hitting Malibu surf.