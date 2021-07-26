Doughnuts for Dogs? BarkBox Brings Back Popular Dunkin' Pet Toys — for a Great Cause

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The new toys include a plush treat dispensing Dunkin’ classic coffee cup and a Dunkin’ bag with a strawberry frosted sprinkled plush donut inside

Do American dogs run on Dunkin'? It sure seems that way!

After Dunkin'-branded dog toys flew off shelves last year, the plush coffee cups and doughnuts are back this year — and purchases will help other pups, too.

The BARK x Dunkin' toys — including sweet squeakers and a treat dispensing Dunkin' classic coffee cup — are available to shoppers who make a donation to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation at participating Dunkin' locations, beginning July 26. On Aug. 26, the toys will be available on BarkBox for current subscribers through Add-to-Box and BarkShop.com.

For a $12 donation, pet lovers can receive a Dunkin' Coffee Pup toy full of squeakers and featuring a treat dispensing lid. And $3 more gets dog moms and dads the Dunkin' Domutt To-Go 2-in-1 dog toy, a strawberry doughnut and bag combo that has a space to hide treats and the crinkle noise animals love.

Last year's BARK x Dunkin' collaboration raised more than $1.8 million for programs like Dogs for Joy, which brings service dogs to children's hospitals. To date, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has funded 26 service dogs at 15 hospitals nationwide.