The lengthy, crinkly toy is equipped with a squeaker and is available at CVS stores nationwide.

Canines Can Now Get Their Own Comically Long CVS Receipt Thanks to This New Dog Toy

Our pets are special to us, which means they deserve to enjoy the weird but entertaining oddities we humans experience every day.

Thanks to a collaboration between dog toy genius BARK and CVS, pooches are one step closer to experiencing what it is like to live on two legs.

This partnership has produced the CVS Receipt Dog Toy. Now your canine can revel in the thrill of getting an extra-long CVS receipt filled with coupons.

The creation looks just like the lengthy paper receipt that CVS Pharmacy customers are used to receiving at the business's checkout counter, but it is made of durable materials dogs love and features coupons for "sparkling toilet water."

cvs receipt dog toy Credit: Courtesy Bark

The CVS receipt toy is stuffed with engaging crinkly material and a squeaker. The pet product is also an ideal length for canines who like to shake, flip, whip, fling and pull their toys.

Understandably, this new BARK toy will be available at CVS. The long, plush, squeaky receipt is rolling out to locations nationwide this week. Pet owners can expect to pick up the toy at CVS for $9.99 at check out — where humans will likely get a matching paper copy to take home too.