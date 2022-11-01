Dogs Can Now Channel Their Inner Ben Affleck With This Dunkin' Iced Coffee Pet Toy

Finally, an iced coffee that is dog-friendly.

BARK and Dunkin' have teamed up and created a line of dog toys inspired by the coffee brand's popular products — including Ben Affleck's favorite, a classic Dunkin' iced coffee.

The collaboration's Dunkin' Iconic Iced Coffee dog toy features a squeaker buried deep in the cup's fluff, according to a release from the brands behind the line.

For canines who aren't coffee appreciators like Affleck, the line also features a Donuts on a Rope dog toy — made with t-shirt rope and four squeakers — a Dunkin' Chocolate Glazed Donut dog toy — with a cream-scented rubber donut core— and scented MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat toys.

The new pet products are available now to pooch parents as a thank-you when they donate to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation at participating Dunkin' stores nationwide and at BarkShop.com. For a $12 donation, animal lovers will receive a Dunkin' Iconic Iced Coffee dog toy. The remaining toys are available with a $15 donation.

BARK Photo Team

The donations will help fund the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's programs, including the Dog for Joys program. Dog for Joy provides children's hospitals with full-time service dogs, so kids can enjoy the companionship and comfort of a trained canine while undergoing treatment.

BARK Photo Team

Since first partnering in 2020, BARK and Dunkin' have raised over $4 million for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. A portion of those donations has gone on to fund the placement of 33 service dogs in 23 hospitals through the Dogs for Joy program.

To get your paws on the new products from BARK and Dunkin', visit BarkShop.com or a participating Dunkin' store.