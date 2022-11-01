Dogs Can Now Channel Their Inner Ben Affleck With This Dunkin' Iced Coffee Pet Toy

A line of dog toys created by BARK and Dunkin' and inspired by the coffee brand's products is now available to dog lovers who donate to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 03:36 PM
bark dunkin donuts dog toys
Photo: BARK Photo Team

Finally, an iced coffee that is dog-friendly.

BARK and Dunkin' have teamed up and created a line of dog toys inspired by the coffee brand's popular products — including Ben Affleck's favorite, a classic Dunkin' iced coffee.

The collaboration's Dunkin' Iconic Iced Coffee dog toy features a squeaker buried deep in the cup's fluff, according to a release from the brands behind the line.

For canines who aren't coffee appreciators like Affleck, the line also features a Donuts on a Rope dog toy — made with t-shirt rope and four squeakers — a Dunkin' Chocolate Glazed Donut dog toy — with a cream-scented rubber donut core— and scented MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat toys.

The new pet products are available now to pooch parents as a thank-you when they donate to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation at participating Dunkin' stores nationwide and at BarkShop.com. For a $12 donation, animal lovers will receive a Dunkin' Iconic Iced Coffee dog toy. The remaining toys are available with a $15 donation.

bark dunkin donuts dog toys
BARK Photo Team

The donations will help fund the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's programs, including the Dog for Joys program. Dog for Joy provides children's hospitals with full-time service dogs, so kids can enjoy the companionship and comfort of a trained canine while undergoing treatment.

bark dunkin donuts dog toys
BARK Photo Team

Since first partnering in 2020, BARK and Dunkin' have raised over $4 million for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. A portion of those donations has gone on to fund the placement of 33 service dogs in 23 hospitals through the Dogs for Joy program.

To get your paws on the new products from BARK and Dunkin', visit BarkShop.com or a participating Dunkin' store.

Related Articles
Card Placeholder Image
There Are Now Dunkin' Dog Toys (For a Good Cause), So Your Pup Can Get Their Coffee Fix Too
Dunkin and BarkBox collab
Doughnuts for Dogs? BarkBox Brings Back Popular Dunkin' Pet Toys — for a Great Cause
dunkin' cereal
Dunkin' Just Unveiled Coffee-Flavored Cereals That Actually Contain Caffeine
BARK x Costco
Costco's Popular Food Court Items Are Now Adorable Dog Toys — And They're On Sale Soon
Franzia costume for dogs
Franzia Collaborates with Dog Brand to Create a Boxed Wine Halloween Costume for Canines
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
cvs receipt dog toy
Canines Can Now Get Their Own Comically Long CVS Receipt Thanks to This New Dog Toy
The HGTV Home Collection with National Tree Company
Launches We Love! HGTV Releases Its First Holiday Decor Collection, Plus More New Home Products
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
Fashion Launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Baskin-Robbins Turkey Cake
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs
The 34 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs of 2022
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First