Lifestyle Pets Dogs Can Now Channel Their Inner Ben Affleck With This Dunkin' Iced Coffee Pet Toy A line of dog toys created by BARK and Dunkin' and inspired by the coffee brand's products is now available to dog lovers who donate to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 1, 2022 03:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: BARK Photo Team Finally, an iced coffee that is dog-friendly. BARK and Dunkin' have teamed up and created a line of dog toys inspired by the coffee brand's popular products — including Ben Affleck's favorite, a classic Dunkin' iced coffee. The collaboration's Dunkin' Iconic Iced Coffee dog toy features a squeaker buried deep in the cup's fluff, according to a release from the brands behind the line. For canines who aren't coffee appreciators like Affleck, the line also features a Donuts on a Rope dog toy — made with t-shirt rope and four squeakers — a Dunkin' Chocolate Glazed Donut dog toy — with a cream-scented rubber donut core— and scented MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat toys. The new pet products are available now to pooch parents as a thank-you when they donate to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation at participating Dunkin' stores nationwide and at BarkShop.com. For a $12 donation, animal lovers will receive a Dunkin' Iconic Iced Coffee dog toy. The remaining toys are available with a $15 donation. Dog Cuddles Help People Feel More Sociable and Less Stressed, Study Finds BARK Photo Team The donations will help fund the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's programs, including the Dog for Joys program. Dog for Joy provides children's hospitals with full-time service dogs, so kids can enjoy the companionship and comfort of a trained canine while undergoing treatment. Service Dog Receives Award for Spending Over 700 Nights at Sea on Cruise Ship with Owner BARK Photo Team Since first partnering in 2020, BARK and Dunkin' have raised over $4 million for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. A portion of those donations has gone on to fund the placement of 33 service dogs in 23 hospitals through the Dogs for Joy program. To get your paws on the new products from BARK and Dunkin', visit BarkShop.com or a participating Dunkin' store.